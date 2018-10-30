In some instances, like the one she tweeted, Instagram has claimed that the content doesn’t violate community guidelines. One account that previously tagged her in a post joking about Jews going into a gas chamber is still active. Another appears to have simply changed usernames. “Sunday [after the shooting], I did a live-stream and someone came on and commented ‘Hitler rules,’” she said. “I reported them, but who knows what happened.”

While many users see Instagram as a bastion of lifestyle, entertainment, and humor content, the platform is also rife with anti-Semitism. Before it was removed, a search for the word Jews revealed 11,696 posts with the hashtag “jewsdid911,” The New York Times reported on Monday. It took me only three clicks to find a slew of anti-Semitic memes on Tuesday morning, including one where a person debates killing all Jews, one with a SpongeBob SquarePants character doing the Nazi salute, one that has a German cartoon character singing the tune “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” several featuring Hitler, and screenshots of anti-Semitic propaganda.

Read: Instagram has a massive harassment problem.

“We are actively reviewing hashtags and content … and removing content that violates our policies, including hate speech,” a spokesperson for Instagram said over email. “We do not allow content that attacks people based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, or their sexual orientation, caste, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disease or disability. We will continue to remove this content as soon as we’re aware.”

As The Daily Beast reported Tuesday, Instagram also hosts anti-Semitic content posted by prominent members of the alt-right. The right-wing comedian Owen Benjamin, for example, regularly posts anti-Semitic memes to his more than 50,000 followers. And despite being banned from Twitter, the right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and the white supremacist Gavin McInnes both have an active presence on Instagram, where they espouse racist ideas.

Meanwhile, Siegel is terrified for her own safety. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without these platforms,” Siegel said. “But I feel the need to talk about this, because we all have to figure this out. There’s real-world implications that go beyond harassment and trolling.”

Before the Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert D. Bowers shot up the Tree of Life synagogue, he regularly shared the type of anti-Semitic memes that Siegel encounters on Instagram. “It’s not only anti-Semitism, which itself is horrifying; it’s the intersection of what happened in the lead-up on social media,” Siegel said. “Just the hateful rhetoric that slips by or seems to slip by, in the case of the shooter.”

What’s even more frustrating to Siegel is that she’s called this all out before. In August 2017, following the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, Siegel posted screenshots of the type of anti-Semitic harassment she received on Instagram. “With this post, I just want to share a small slice of what my Mother and I have been receiving (in especially high volume) since January 20th, 2017 because we are proudly and publicly Jewish,” she wrote.