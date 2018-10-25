Katie Guzdial is a recent graduate of Georgia Tech, where I work as the director of a center for equity in computing. She is white, her parents are university professors, and she is a product of a public school in Atlanta.

Segregation is only meaningful when the population of people is diverse. And Guzdial’s school was unusually diverse by race and ethnicity for an Atlanta high school: According to the Georgia State Department of Education, its population was roughly 35 percent white, 30 percent Hispanic or Latino, and 25 percent black. Guzdial told me that that the diversity of students was a real benefit to her, for all the reasons you would expect. It exposed her to people of different backgrounds, experiences, and world views. It offered the rich, social experience that we all hope our children might encounter.

But her experience of diveristy did not extend to the classroom. According to Guzdial, “there were only 2 or 3 Black kids in any of my AP [Advanced Placement] classes. I don’t know what they had to do to get into the AP courses, but there weren’t many of them there.”

That’s typical: Nearly everything related to educational performance is tied to race, and academic segregation is common in American education, even if no official policy creates that division. Even in schools that enroll students of different races and ethnicities, there is a filtration system at work. It keeps the most elite classes—honors and gifted, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate, the ones that pave the way to top universities like Georgia Tech and top companies like Amazon—from being as diverse as the population within the school and within the city in which they sit.

Guzdial’s keen insight about the reality of education at her own school—“I don’t know what they had to do to get in”—demonstrates her sensitivity to the inequitable structure that technology companies propagate, whether they mean to or not. She recognized not only that she had no idea what black or Hispanic students had to do to get into AP courses, but also that she had to do very little. It just happened.

“I was chosen to be in the gifted program in kindergarten,” she explained. “From there your path is basically paved for you.” Guzdial suggested to me that she did not understand what makes a child “gifted” at 5 years old that is so intrinsic that the designation ought to last them across their entire time in school until they are 18. But it does. “They just told me which classes to take and I took them. I ended up taking seven Advanced Placement courses and a dual enrollment college course.”

There is no question that Guzdial is academically gifted. But even giftedness is correlated with race in Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Public Schools Equity Audit Report, nearly twice as many white students are identified as gifted as are black students.