But that’s where the grand narrative starts to break down. Extend the time horizon back further and the number of incidents was larger in 2013, 2009, and 2008, when communal violence peaked in India in the last decade. There’s no evidence that higher levels of communication technology penetration has led to higher levels of communal violence.

The nominal reasons for the recent violence do seem linked to the specific rumors that spread via WhatsApp, especially around child kidnapping and cow killing. But every serious report finds other deep-rooted factors, too. The local authorities may have incited one crime because some people owed them money. In several cases, the violence drew on religious tensions. In a third, the atavistic myth of the xopadhora, or child-lifters, touched off the attack. Across all of them, religious, class, gender, and local/outsider divisions come into play, as is a lack of faith in governmental authorities to fairly protect communities, leading to vigilante justice. And in some cases, it is government officials themselves who are using WhatsApp groups to mobilize the mobs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused of stoking religious resentment and fostering Islamophobia.

WhatsApp may be a common factor in the reports of violence, but perhaps not in the way that people have intimated. As more people get smartphones and the ability to record video, pre-existing nasty behaviors now generate media that circulates. As with police brutality in the U.S., there may be more reports of violence in the media not because there is more violence, but because there is more video of that violence.

Google and Facebook failed us

“Hundreds of millions of people are exposed to inflammatory stories online. The vast majority of them are not stoning their neighbors to death,” said Judith Donath, the founder of the Sociable Media Group at the MIT Media Lab. “I think these stories are more about what is going on in that area that is making this sort of mob attack happen—yes, WhatsApp is facilitating the spread of information, but the mob is banding together locally.”

All of these alternative explanations for the violence are subtle. They don’t easily generalize to international audiences. What does generalize is WhatsApp, the big Western technology company, messing something up. In the climate of skepticism about technology companies, misinformation in Michigan might seem equivalent to misinformation in Maharashtra. But to focus on the technology is to obscure the civic and social work that needs to happen to protect people.

“It is very interesting to note that the developing countries that are the focus right now, due to WhatsApp being the vector of ‘deadly misinformation,’ share similar social and economic characteristics,”said Yaso Córdova, a researcher affiliated with Harvard’s Kennedy School, who has been studying the use of WhatsApp in Brazil. “[People in] Italy and Spain are heavy Whatsapp users too, but there is no conversation about whether WhatsApp incentivizes death in Italy or Spain. So, I am inclined to look at other aspects of the entire ecosystem, like social and economic aspects.”