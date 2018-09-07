But in the intervening months, Swarm had moved forward with launch preparations, hoping that the FCC would approve its license before liftoff, which was scheduled for January. Spangelo said she wanted to wait for the agency’s approval, even as the launch date neared.

“That was totally the intention,” she said. “We were still hopeful that we would get the application in time and be able to operate them.”

When I asked Spangelo why she didn’t stop the launch when the FCC denied Swarm’s application, she said, “Others have been granted applications after launching their satellites, so we were still hopeful at that point.”

Neil Grace, an FCC spokesperson said he would try to verify this claim, but did not respond by publication time. The FCC’s investigation of the unauthorized launch is ongoing. “The enforcement inquiry is still ongoing and I can’t speak to what may or may not happen with that,” Grace said.

Spangelo said the SpaceBees have shown to be easily trackable by the Space Surveillance Network, as well as by LeoLabs, a California-based company that provides orbital data to commercial-satellite operators and others in an effort to prevent collisions.

It’s not clear whether the inquiry will result in disciplinary action against Swarm, and even less clear what the nature of that would be. The agency is in uncharted regulatory territory. A penalty would send a clear message to other commercial satellite providers, and might result in more stringent application rules down the line. Not issuing a penalty could risk the rise of a nightmare scenario in low-Earth orbit, in which private companies disregard federal regulators. Swarm had philanthropic intentions, but others might not.

Regulatory questions will only become more pressing as greater numbers of U.S. commercial companies produce satellites—and not just a handful of them, but entire constellations. Iridium, based in Virginia, is set to launch this fall the final few satellites of its already 66-satellite strong, which form a network that provides phone and data services. OneWeb, also based in Virginia, wants to launch 882 satellites that would provide internet services to people around the globe. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, in February launched two prototypes of a proposed 12,000-satellite constellation that would do the same.

The ambitions of these and other companies, if successful, will sprinkle scores of satellites into a space already crowded with them. According to the latest numbers from the European Space Agency, there are 1,800 functioning satellites, 4,700 defunct ones, and 29,000 pieces of debris floating around Earth. Since I last wrote about Swarm’s unauthorized launch, just four months ago, the number of functioning satellites has grown by 400.

The rapid growth has made researchers who study space junk increasingly antsy about the potential for collisions between satellites, which are rare but not impossible. In 2009, an Iridium satellite and a Russian one smashed into each other and were destroyed. The impact produced hundreds of pieces of debris. Perhaps in the future, humans will be able to launch spacecraft capable of unfurling nets to capture debris and return them to the ground. Companies with debris-clearing goals do exist, but they’re still only raising money, and the technology is years away. The only reliable garbage collector in low-Earth orbit is Earth itself; eventually, satellites without any propulsion systems, including the SpaceBees, will succumb to the planet’s gravity, fall into the atmosphere, and burn up. According to information Swarm provided to the FCC, the SpaceBees are expected to fall back down to Earth in less than eight years.