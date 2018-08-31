The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for the last 35 years. But you wouldn’t know it from looking at your smartphone.

There are 54 emoji to represent different modes of transportation, at least on modern iPhones. A mind-boggling 12 of them depict trains: You can text a friend everything from a light-rail car to a steam locomotive to the Shinkansen. There’s a red coupe, a yellow taxi, an ambulance. There is even a scooter emoji.

But there is no pickup-truck emoji.

I made the discovery earlier this week when I was trying to text my brother a pickup truck. (Like many young male Americans, I sometimes consider exploring new frontiers in rugged charadery by purchasing a 10-year-old Toyota Tacoma.) Then I discovered there were none to send.

The pickup truck is not the only vehicular lacuna in the emojick pantheon. The Emoji Motors Dealership, stationed on some county highway beneath a gargantuan stars-and-stripes, would go out of business pretty quickly. Thirty-five percent of new cars sold in the United States in 2017 were crossovers, yet there is no logographic Subaru Outback or Honda HR-V. There isn’t even a minivan emoji. Just about the only utility vehicle in the emoji paddock is a delivery truck, but those are service vehicles, poorly suited to offroading, and also insufficiently virile.