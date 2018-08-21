These calculations were made in tremendous numbers during the foreclosure crisis (which was precipitated, in part, by the bad loans that banks targeted to largely black and brown neighborhoods, and for which Wells Fargo was fined $175 million.) Under the most important government-backed loan modification scheme, HAMP, or the Home Affordable Modification Program, Wells Fargo alone received 1.6 million applications from desperate people.

For these borrowers, the “automated decisioning tool” that Wells Fargo built took all of the variables from individual loans and borrowers, and combined them with various constants—including, crucially, that incorrect calculation for attorneys’ fees—and came back with a thumbs-up, thumbs-down determination of modification eligibility. But because of that miscalculation, the automated tool gave a thumbs-down to people who were right on the borderline of getting a modification who should have gotten a thumbs-up.

Only the decision—not its actual calculations—were rolled forward to other parts of the bank, Goyda said, so no one saw the erroneous attorney-fee number. That’s also why, as Wells Fargo disclosed, customers were not actually overcharged; the standalone tool made the decision, but the actual loan terms were dealt with by other means.

Wells Fargo approved 28 percent of modification requests, a little below the average for the four biggest “servicers.” The number of people affected by the attorney fee error added up to 0.0386 percent of that HAMP pool.

Set against the massive scale of the Great Recession—9 million jobs lost, 9 million homes lost—this is the kind of small error that could seem insignificant. But this is hundreds of lives irrevocably changed, with all the ripples outward. And there’s still a lot we don’t know, as indicated by the senators’ letter full of questions.

For example, why did it take three years for Wells Fargo to report the problem after it had found the error?

“It was identified and corrected at the time, but this particular impact wasn’t something that anybody thought to look for,” Goyda told me. “Subsequently, we decided that was something we needed to do, and responded quickly, once we discovered that these impacts existed.”

And why has the bank only set aside $8 million in projected costs to redress these problems, which works out to just $12,800 per borrower? And is this really the only error there is among that huge mass of mortgage modifications and foreclosures?

“Historically, miscalculations in [loan] reviews are not uncommon. They normally show up in income calculations and appraisal figures,” Alys Cohen, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told me. “What’s different here—but probably not unique—was that it was an input to the software that was uniform for everybody. And the question really is: how many more of those existed both at Wells Fargo and at other companies and what work has anyone done to identify those problems and redress the losses to homeowners?”