At the time, Daquan’s founder was only 17 and rebuffed several of Shragai’s initial attempts at a partnership. By the end of 2016, however, he came around. According to public records, Daquan Media LLC was incorporated three days after Christmas in 2016.

“This guy was amazing from day one,” Shragai says of Daquan’s founder. “When everyone was aggregating content, he was thinking about curation. He can sit for two to three hours thinking about the caption for that meme and making sure that hits the right point of view. That kind of editorial thinking was amazing for us.”

He and Mizrahi dreamed of turning Daquan into a leading comedy brand, and began pumping money into the business.

Shragai and Mizrahi—who in 2017 rebranded Comedy.com as IMGN Media—have now helped Daquan ink deals with top talent agency UTA, and expand onto new platforms like Snapchat Discover. The company soft-launched a web hub for Daquan’s content, Daquan.tv, and hired a team of five who source and create up to 10 memes per day, all reviewed by the account’s founder and editor-in-chief, a subset of which are sponsored by brands. (Sharagi and Mizrahi declined to reveal financial figures for the business.)

Daquan is far from the only ostensibly homegrown meme page that has professionalized and scaled. Kylie Jenner famously earns $1 million per sponsored Instagram post, but pages with a fraction of her audience can still generate thousands in revenue. Big ones like Betches, Fuck Jerry, and Memes are all run by teams of people sourcing and creating content. “There’s a tremendous amount of influence and reach and pop-culture relevance that some of these pages can start to have that is very valuable to advertisers,” says Dan Weinstein, President of Studio71, a digital-media company and influencer agency that partners with Worldstar. “This is millions or tens of millions of dollars of business.”

Daquan is not the name of the founder of the Instagram account, but is itself a meme that started on Black Twitter around 2014; “Daquan” is a fictional black man cavorting with a white woman, and the meme is a rich collection of imagined scenarios skewering suburban white America. But unlike other attention-craving memers, Daquan’s founder does not use his real name, post selfies to Instagram Stories, or maintain public personal social-media accounts. He has done two interviews, both times via an anonymous email account, and refused to provide proof of his age or identity to The Atlantic, or to reveal his real name. After much back-and-forth, he did agree to a 30-second FaceTime chat and subsequent phone call.

Shragai sees his anonymity as a competitive advantage. “The fact that there’s no face, it it allows it to become an editorial brand,” he says.