First, there is the issue of which calls deserve the video replay. Although the VAR can assist calls, the decision whether to review a play or not is still the referee’s. In the first half of one match between Sweden and Germany, the referee refused to look at the replay of what seemed to be a pretty clear penalty made by a German defender on a Swedish striker. In the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium, a tackle by the Belgian defender Vincent Kompany on the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus inside the penalty area was judged not worth screening, even though the referee stood at midfield, listening into his earpiece for a long time. (Conversations between the main referee and his assistants remain private during the match.)

The referees have seemed hesitant to request video replays too often, perhaps because they do not want to appear fragile: Players are quick to sniff out an official’s indecisiveness. Moreover, certain plays—the grabbing and shoving during corner kicks, for example—are seemingly immune to VAR scrutiny, maybe because referees fear that it would be too complicated to award so many penalties.

Replays also don’t always tell you the whole story. Slow-motion video can’t guarantee a clear sense of impact or intentionality. It doesn’t help that many professional players have spent a lifetime training themselves in the art of deceit, making what is often deliberate look like an accident—an elbow “accidentally” touches the opponent’s neck, a defender “accidentally” loses balance and falls on the striker’s rib cage. The Mexican player Miguel Layún’s step on the Brazilian striker Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior’s previously injured ankle in the second round of this year’s World Cup is the kind of incident where the referee is left only with his interpretative instincts. The strange, half-hearted head-butt (was it a head-butt?) that the Colombian defender Wilmar Barrios directed toward the English midfielder Jordan Henderson is a similar case.

But these complications pale in comparison to the fact that deceit is woven into the fabric of the game. Soccer, as a sport, has no interest in being morally upright, or even fair. A game in which so many events occur—22 players chasing a ball over a huge field for about 90 minutes—and only one event (the ball in the net) truly counts seems, in fact, sadistically and delightfully bent on being unfair. The set-up incentivizes players to do everything they can to manipulate all the minor events that might lead to scoring. At this World Cup, Neymar’s attempts at feigning fouls have generated most of the memes, but manipulative moves in soccer are widespread and varied. Goalies step ahead to have a better chance at defending a penalty kick; defenders throw their arms up in the air to pretend they didn’t touch the opponent; players feign injuries to run out the clock (a trick referees at this tournament have seemed particularly oblivious to). Neymar’s flopping is just the most obvious form of deceit.