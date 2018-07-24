First, the video takes off, getting 11 million views. This would seem to be a victory for the strikers. Their cause got noticed! Surely that would help them.

But it doesn’t, at least explicitly. Instead, we see people from the conglomerate for which Green works watching the video and laughing their asses off. He might be one of their own, but hey, it’s a good video, lol.

Then, the woman who threw the can of soda at his head signs a marketing deal with the soda company. She makes enough money to “buy two white children.”

Green is mocked as he walks through the streets. But he’s famous now. And as such, he can get himself onto the most popular show in the film’s world, I Got The Shit Kicked Out of Me, where he delivers a video clip smuggled out of the bad company that seems like it should be the death knell for its plans.

His explosive revelation—that the company is creating horse-human hybrids to labor for them—lands him on all kinds of talk shows, but it does absolutely nothing to the company, which sees its share price skyrocket on the back of this scientific “advancement.” Green sees the incident—the can colliding with head and hair—turned into a Halloween costume. Kids parade through the streets wearing ... him.

And finally, during the climactic scene of the strike at the telemarketing center, all the strikers wear the costume, helping to camouflage their defenses against the strikebreakers.

In the end, the meme itself is powerful. It spreads to tens of millions of people. It makes one woman rich. It helps market soda. It makes Green (temporarily) famous, which allows him to get out his message (even if that ultimately failed).

But it has no political impact. The only entities that it incontrovertibly helps are the sell-out can thrower and the soda company. Everybody else enacts themselves through the meme, using it as part of the bricolage of their lives, but that’s it. Everyone uses these memes to describe the world around them—not because they mean anything, but because that’s just what’s in the air and on the internet.

The moment in the film recalls, in some sense, the instant that alt-right figure Richard Spencer got clocked in Washington, DC.

Whatever you think of “punching Nazis,” we can all agree that watching a Nazi get punched or even having very detailed discussions about punching Nazis on Twitter is not the same thing as actually punching a Nazi or stopping the spread of white supremacists by other means. The meme and the discourse are not the act.

In Oakland, million-dollar homes sit on the same block as homeless encampments and artist studios and falling-down houses seemingly transported from post-Katrina New Orleans (which, come to think of it, could also be worth a million dollars). The rise of social media, the proliferation of memes, the election of Obama, the election of Trump, and everything else that’s happened since the Great Recession has done nothing to alleviate the suffering of the people of our city.