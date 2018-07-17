Also, unlike many question-based apps before it, the Instagram Questions feature is not anonymous—something many people have been forced to learn the hard way. “My friends and I myself were confused about this at first,” says Josephine, a 15-year-old in New York—one of several teens I interviewed to learn more about user behavior related to Questions (all of whom asked to be identified by their first name only).

Normal people thinking they’re celebrities with that ‘ask me a question’ on instagram is peak cringe. — Jamie Kelly (@JamieLeeKelly) July 12, 2018

But it isn't the Questions feature itself that's so bad, what's most obnoxious is the way most people use it. Most people will pose the default "Ask me a question" to their audience of friends, who then reply with inside jokes, or generic questions like, "how tall are you," or "why are you so cool lol?" The user will then post responses to these uninteresting questions in individual slides, encouraging you to tap through pages and pages of mediocre material.

Instagram isn't the first platform to come up with a Q&A service. Earlier products like AskFM, Formspring, and MySpace Bulletin also allowed people to solicit questions from others, and all have shown that users tend to have a lot more fun answering questions about themselves than reading other people's questions. But asking people to ask you questions can come across as uncreative and self-indulgent. Good conversation should be give and take, not passively sitting back and waiting for people to come up with creative ways for you to talk about yourself.

Instagram users are having mixed reviews about the new questions feature. But most are in denial that they fucking love the fuck out of answering questions about themselves 😄 pic.twitter.com/4r7bdGOHZF — Beard-Juice Jerry (@JaeRichards) July 14, 2018

I’m not sitting through 17 Instagram stories like “ask me a question” “you’re so pretty ugh” “Hahahah no hunny you are 😘😘.” Like this isn’t middle school??? we’re 22?? Are you that insecure??? — Jamie Giguere (@jamoeeee) July 13, 2018

There's one way to use the Questions feature that will save your audience from slides of spam, however. Instead of using the box to encourage followers to ask you a question, ask a question of your followers.

Changing the default "Ask me a question" text to pose a question to your followers allows you to collect different responses to a question of your own. This will prove to be a useful new tool on Instagram, as it was was previously very hard to do.

Instagram has polls, but the responses to those are binary, which makes it hard to gather nuanced opinions or solicit feedback about several things at once. Answers via the Questions feature are also collected and tiled neatly on a separate page within stories, not your DMs, so it's much easier to scan responses. Unfortunately, Instagram doesn't allow for private replies, but if you want to continue the conversation with someone you can always start a DM thread.

*me in her DMs*



Hey how are you?



Her: EW WTF I HAVE MORALS YOU SCUM OF THE EARTH DOUCHEBAG.



*me in her Instagram questions*



Hey how are you?



Her: AMAZING. Thank you for asking kind sir! I love everybody!! — Trevor Wallace (@TrevWall) July 13, 2018

After testing this method recently on my own Story, I found it incredibly useful for getting suggestions on everything from where to eat to which lamp to pick out for my living room. Others have also used the feature in this way to solicit advice from their followers, pep talks, or suggestions on what to do in certain parts of town. "I’ve asked 'tell me something nice,'" says Eve Peyser, a staff writer at Vice and avid Questions user.

“Ask me a question” - An insane person with 400 Instagram followers. — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) July 12, 2018

Using Instagram stories this way can be way more fun for both you and your followers. They're able to experience the joy of giving their opinion, and you're (theoretically) getting useful information, collected and organized neatly.