Fadulu: Were your parents tired when they came home?

Saujani: They were tired. They were trying to make dinner, get the housework done. And my father always took the time to read to us, but they were working-class parents.

Fadulu: How did seeing your parents come home tired every day affect what you wanted for yourself as an adult?

Saujani: My mother used to always tell us how tired she was and how she wished she didn’t have to work. Now she’s in her mid-70s and she’s still working and she doesn’t need to work. I think sometimes she felt guilty, so even if she loved her job, I think she wanted to make us feel better, and so she made it seem like she had to.

So I’m really conscious about my son now. He’s 3-and-a-half and he’s upset when I’m at work or that I’m going away for the weekend. He’ll often say, “Don’t go to work. Tell me again why you have to work. What do you do, Mom?” And instead of saying what my mother said, I explain to him, “Well, Mommy’s going to work, Mommy’s helping girls.” I don’t want him to think that I hate work; I don’t want him to have that relationship with it.

Fadulu: Do you think you’ll be in the same situation as your mom in your 70s?

Saujani: I don’t want to be so focused on money. I want to be focused on how I can live a good life, and how I can give back. And a job is the way to do that. Not that a job is a way for me to make a paycheck. But that’s a luxury I have because of all the sacrifices that they made.

Fadulu: When did your relationship to money shift away from the one your parents have?

Saujani: I think it shifted for me after I graduated from law school. I was $300,000 in student-loan debt, and I always wanted to work in public service. I just was too scared to go work for a public-interest law firm making $40,000 with $300,000 in student-loan debt.

I ended up working at a law firm and then in finance, at jobs that I hated that paid enough to pay off my loans and to help my parents with their mortgage. I was seriously depressed and miserable because I was not giving back to the world. The money wasn’t making me happy, and I felt more and more beholden to it, more and more scared. And so I quit, and ran for Congress. I lost that race, but I put so much personal savings into my race. I hadn’t had a paycheck in eight months. I was broke. But I wasn’t going back. No longer will I work in a job that I hate for a paycheck.

Fadulu: How do you balance those two: the need to help family pay the mortgage, but also having an impact on the world?

Saujani: I couldn’t go work for public interest when I graduated with that debt and other responsibilities that I had. And oftentimes it’s people from wealthy families or who have some sort of a cushion who can. But by the time I left, I had made enough of a dent in my loans and my parents were in a good enough place that I could.