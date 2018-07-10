Hydrick declined to comment on how Georgia police might enforce the law, given that it might be difficult to discern a touch on a phone from a touch on a dashboard. The Atlanta Police Department did not provide clarification about enforcement as of press time. A spokesperson from the Georgia State Patrol told me that it is “enforcing the Hands Free Law the same [as] we do all other traffic laws,” which doesn’t really elucidate the matter. But violation of the law carries a $50 fine and one point assessed against the license of the driver for the first conviction, and up to $150 and three points for three or more convictions within a two-year period. For many drivers, that disincentive might be enough to produce compliance, whether or not the law produces a long-term benefit to public safety, and even if some citizens don’t think it makes logical sense. That’s the thing about laws: They don’t need to appeal to citizen preference, the commercial marketplace, or even the scrutiny of reason.

I’ll admit that I’m a little embarrassed that my behavior is so easily and so immediately swayed by the rule of law. Like many adults with kids who own minivans, I’m hardly a renegade, but I’d also like to think I’m not so straightedge that a week-old law with an inconsistent rationale would be enough to totally alter an (admittedly bad) years-long habit. But since the law went into effect, my iPhone has stayed in my pocket when I’m behind the wheel.

Then I remembered my previous encounters with traffic law in Atlanta. Nothing too dramatic, just a couple tickets. But the only way to dispute these tickets is to do so in court, which is inconvenient at best, and impossible for many people. To maximize traffic-stop revenue, Atlanta even has a system whereby a first offense for a moving violation can be forgiven—for a steep fee.

My compliance didn’t arise from a deep respect for the law so much as a desperate urge to avoid the grey vampire of bureaucracy. The protracted nuisance of having to deal with the police officer, then the traffic court, and then the insurance company. For others, the matter might involve much more than malaise. Pretextual traffic stops, in which police pull someone over on the pretense of a minor infraction in order to investigate more serious wrongdoing, have long been criticized as a kind of legal racial profiling. Everyone has a smartphone, which makes anyone a possible target of further scrutiny on the road as smartphone-oriented laws become more common and more complex. When I asked if the Georgia State Patrol has any concerns about how the Hands Free Law might target specific populations, its representative insisted that “the premise for these stops are traffic safety and to reduce the number of fatalities on Georgia’s roadways.”

But whether used to exert fair or unfair power, there is also a strange comfort in bureaucracy. It offers a rationale that need not be efficient, equitable, or even sensical. No longer do people have to rely on their own willpower to stave off smartphone use—instead they can blame The Man for taking away their toys. In my case, just the hypothetical threat of being ticketed for touching my smartphone appears to be enough to get me to stop using it, cold turkey, at least in the car. It was an easy transition.