Facebook is still reeling from the blowback of its data-extraction and election-interference scandals dating back to well before 2016. On top of that, the company’s stock also shed over 20 percent of its value since late last week, after it revealed that its astronomical growth would slow. Facebook’s announcement is clearly meant, in part, to give its users and investors confidence that the company has learned from its mistakes and is taking more proactive action to protect citizens against misinformation on its platform.

The obvious question: Will it be enough?

During the run-up to the 2016 election and after, the IRA and other propagandists created Facebook pages that published and advertised posts meant to heighten political tensions, especially around race and identity. Those posts, which numbered in the tens of thousands and reached millions of Americans, often sowed discord by inspiring prejudice and jingoism. A post on Instagram, for example, depicts a woman in a hijab, with a caption listing everything she supposedly hates—Europeans, Christians, ham, wine, dogs, and more. The punchline reads, “Complains about Islamophobia.” This image, which was originally created by an IRA-operated disinformation account called Merican Fury, was picked up by legitimate conservative accounts with large followings. That was the intended goal: Create memes that would inflame a target group and sway them to entrench their beliefs in the positions those materials advanced. In other cases, these trolls affirmed messages that appealed to Bernie Sanders or Jill Stein voters, with the ultimate goal of splitting the Democratic vote so as to undermine Hillary Clinton.

But the accounts and posts Facebook removed today are a little different. Instead of playing to the existing conceits of conservative voters, Facebook has implied that they were created as counter-provocations representing fictional leftist positions. According to sample posts provided by Facebook, one of the now-banned accounts, called Resisters, posted feminist affirmations (“women do not have to be thin, cook for you, wear makeup” and so on.) That account also posted events advertising counter-Trump rallies. An account called Black Resistance posted imagery and messages affirmative toward African Americans, and another called Aztlan Warriors did so for native Mexican cultures, some with text encouraging “Resistance” or to “Be proud of who you are.” A more curious banned account for which Facebook shared posts, Mindful Being, posted New Age images and messages, including one that read, “We must unlearn what we have learned because a conditioned mind cannot comprehend the infinite.”

In all these cases, the posts are presumably intended to simulate a thriving opposition movement, containing populations and brandishing messages odious to certain conservative groups and voters. Those incitements can spread to others, stoking the anger they arouse. In other cases, such as the false “No Unite the Right 2 - DC” counterprotest, real people signed up to help organize or attend, which could put them in real physical danger were they to show up.