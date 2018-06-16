“I'm a little bit disappointed,” said Chase, an 11-year-old who had trekked in from Connecticut to see the show. “I would expect the whole Team 10 to be here, but they dipped. I did want to see the whole Team 10.”

The show’s problems didn’t end there: The basement venue offered little to no cell phone service — strange, for a show centered around social media. A staffer said she was surprised that Paul's team hadn't coordinated with the venue to provide wifi. “Usually with social media stars they do, but he didn’t.”

And outside the venue, teenage hecklers taunted the younger kids, mostly ages 7 to 11, waiting in line to see Paul.

“Jake Paul is an asshole,” one shouted. Her friend added that Paul “tries too much. He needs to act like an adult instead of being a 21-year-old little kid,” she said.

“He's just trying too hard,” said a third.

“Dumb kids who don't know anything start following him and they don't know better,” said another, a Latino teen. “It's just a bunch of white kids listening to him and following him. It's over.”

Around 8 p.m., Paul took to the stage in an acid wash Canadian tuxedo and hot pink shirt from his own merch line. After a brief skit, he shouted to the crowd, “If it's your first time at a concert, put your hands up!” 70 percent of the hands in the crowd shot to the ceiling.

What followed was around an hour of skits, rap songs, cameos, and dancing peppered with swear words and sexist jokes. Paul introduced two current Team 10 members by talking about their hot female relatives (a mom in one case and a sister in another). He mock-swiped on Tinder for his friend with the audience’s help, participated in a dance battle, rapped about his merch, and pretended to Skype with his brother.

After an extended skit bemoaning school as useless because it doesn't teach you critical life skills such as “counting stacks,” Paul declared, “No one knows anything about the revolutionary war but I do know a lot about Instagram!” Then, in a staged stunt, the real-life teacher whose diss track against Paul went viral appeared on stage behind him. The teacher delivered a counter rap advocating for the importance of a good education. When he finished, Paul apologized and said he loves teachers.

Later, when Paul shared some inspirational words about keeping positive and “dabbing on the haters,” he was drowned out by a sea of children chanting, "Beat Deji's ass, beat Deji's ass" (a reference to a planning fight with a rival YouTuber).

He ended the show with a blowout performance of “It's Everyday Bro,” his most famous rap song. Parents hoisted their children up on their shoulders to see the stage, obscuring the view for regular bystanders. A 6-year-old girl in a pink hat shouted her lungs out.

Promptly at 9, Paul signed off. He told the kids to have a great night and that he’d “see them at the merch stand,” something every child in the crowd took literally, stampeding to the doors, only to be disappointed when he didn't actually meet them there. (“This is a huge fire hazard,” Angela, a mom, said, which prompted her daughter to cry, saying that she was “ruining the night.”)