Lyft presented itself not merely as a ride-hailing company, but as a kind of ligature for transit modes, tying together all the ways you might get around a city. It wants to be the software layer for city planning, partnering with municipal governments and transit agencies. One example of that collaboration is a program it put together with the city of San Francisco to push people off Valencia, the Mission District’s hipster corridor, to dedicated Lyft pick-up locations on side streets. Lyft claims 20,000 pickups were affected by the app’s prods, helping congestion on the street (congestion that ride-hailing helped create, but still).

“Our vision is to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation,” Zimmer said. “We want to completely replace and provide an alternative to car ownership.”

Which, actually, sounds a lot like what Uber executives have been saying recently.“We want to be a platform that gets you from A to B in the most convenient, cost-effective way, regardless of whether that’s in a car,” Andrew Salzberg, Uber’s head of transportation policy and research, told me. “Cars are for us what books were for Amazon.” He pointed out that Uber partnered with and then purchased Jump, a shared electric-bike provider, in addition to partnering with the car-sharing company Getaround.

Uber has also been partnering with transit agencies since February 2016, when it directly tied its software to the Pinellas Sun Coast Transit Authority in Tampa Bay, Florida. Salzberg estimated the company now has three dozen arrangements with agencies. In some cases, Uber solely provides information about available transit options, but in others, it creates a financial arrangement to tie its services to public transportation. In Tampa, the government agency subsidizes Uber to provide rides from designated bus stops over “the last mile” to people’s final destinations.

As for shared rides, an Uber spokesperson told me that around 50 percent of Uber’s rides in its longest-running market, San Francisco, are already split between passengers.

Which is to say: These two apps—which have served the same purpose for most users—are both rapidly evolving away from their core business. But what they are turning into is ... the exact same thing again? Uber would certainly note that all the things Lyft is touting are things it is already working on. And maybe—as a much larger company serving more small cities and suburban markets—Uber is ahead of Lyft in deed, if not in word or reputation.

So I just asked Zimmer: Are you and Uber two versions of the same thing or two different things?

“We started with two very different visions,” he said. Lyft was rooted in the co-founder Logan Green’s interest in transit, and in Zimmer’s background, hospitality. The Uber founder Travis Kalanick was a more traditional technology start-up guy, Zimmer explained, and his company’s literal motto used to be “Everyone’s Private Driver.” And in the early days, Kalanick chose to battle local governments while Lyft took a friendlier approach in most cases. (I would add that’s at least partially because they could: Uber had usually already bored the hole in the governmental defenses.)