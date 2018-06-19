This history arguably begins March 3, 2017, when Reuters’ Julia Edwards Ainsley reported that the Trump administration was considering a family-separation policy. That prompted CNN to invite on John Kelly, then head of the Department of Homeland Security, where he admitted to Wolf Blitzer that the administration might separate families.

Both Ainsley’s and CNN’s reports were widely read and shared. Ainsley’s caught the attention of George Takei, who maintains one of Facebook’s most popular pages, as well as Congressman Joaquin Castro and the ACLU. CNN’s got a response from the head of UNICEF.

But that week last March was a brutally heavy one in Trump-administration news. The story submerged into all the other news until major reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times in December 2017. The Post report got the attention of Senator Kamala Harris, who posted it to her Facebook and Twitter accounts. “It’s moments like these that we have to look in the mirror and ask, who are we as a country?” Harris wrote.

This framing—that the program endangered America’s moral identity—became a major part of the coverage at the time, and more recently. “Splitting families and spreading fear—Trump’s inhumane immigration initiative is a shameful new low for this administration,” Senator Richard Blumenthal tweeted, linking to the Post story. “Not in America.”

But there was no evidence from the border yet to indicate what was happening. There were ominous reports, but not stories of real people’s ordeals.

And then came a bombshell April 20 story in The New York Times. “More than 700 children have been taken from adults claiming to be their parents since October, including more than 100 children under the age of 4,” wrote Caitlin Dickerson. Now, there was Mirian.

“On [February] 20, a young woman named Mirian arrived at the Texas border carrying her 18-month-old son. They had fled their home in Honduras through a cloud of tear gas, she told border agents, and needed protection from the political violence there,” Dickerson wrote. “She had hoped she and her son would find refuge together. Instead, the agents ordered her to place her son in the back seat of a government vehicle, she said later in a sworn declaration to a federal court. They both cried as the boy was driven away.”

A week later, in a Congressional hearing, a Department of Health and Human Services official admitted that the government had lost track of about 1,500 children who had been placed with sponsors across the country.

Then, during a May 15 hearing, Senator Harris pressed Kirstjen Nielsen, the DHS head, for answers on parental separation, which generated another flurry of news coverage in political publications. Eventually, their exchange would get packaged by NowThis Politics into a viral video that was shared more than 77,000 times on Facebook, but that wouldn’t come until May 28.