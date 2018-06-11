Meanwhile, The People’s Daily, an official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party , posted the same photograph in contrast with a photo from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The SCO photo showed Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and others walking in unity.

G7 vs SCO: two meetings on the same day pic.twitter.com/zS5OPE1Vpz — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 10, 2018

The German newspaper Die Welt posted the same photo, describing it as “the moment that broke the West.” Belgium’s former Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt used it as an opportunity to recall the ongoing Mueller investigation and the President’s tweeting habits.

Trumps Tweet: Der Moment, an dem der Westen zerbrach https://t.co/kPcydMhjgI pic.twitter.com/AKSRnIrSw0 — WELT (@welt) June 10, 2018

Some have described the image by Jesco Denzel, an award-winning photographer with many stunning compositions, as a Renaissance painting or the work of a Dutch master. Indeed, its composition resembles famous artistic portrayals of contention, from Caravaggio’s The Calling of Saint Matthew to Edward Degas’s Rehearsal Hall at the Opera. Its ambient quality speaks to the work of Johannes Vermeer, who so skillfully blended light and color to tell a story. Indeed, the image is otherworldly and surreal, in many ways more like a painting in a museum than a photograph from a geopolitical summit.

But the photo reminded me of something more mundane: Yanny vs. Laurel, a debate spurred by an audio clip that was shared widely online last month. The recording sounded to some like “Yanny” and to others like “Laurel.” (Really, you have to listen for yourself.) These sorts of sensory illusions are a common genre of online media, from the famous blue/gold dress to the picture of Reese Witherspoon with three legs.

While these are largely well-known perceptual tricks, the internet has shifted real social dynamics by showing visible disagreement amongst broad swaths of society and competing visions of reality. There’s a sense of cognitive dissonance—“how you could you possibly hear yanny when I hear laurel?”—that perpetuates conversation and controversy. Images in particular are more subject to interpretation than text, and our culture rewards those who can skillfully tap into that ambiguity to generate conversation.

In the case of the G7 photograph, while memes flowed from all directions, the fact that Merkel, Bolton, Verhofstadt, and the People’s Daily all published commentary reflects the fact that governments and government leaders are now well-established online voices, even in the realm of memes and visual discourse. States have become skilled at reframing images, capitalizing on attention and promoting their own agendas and narratives.