The past few months have shown how incorrect this view is. Some of America’s most powerful companies have faced off the Trump administration—and they have lost. Consider the fate of the so-called travel ban.

Just a week into his presidency, President Donald Trump announced a sudden, sweeping change to the country’s immigration system, prohibiting citizens and refugees and from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days. He also ordered the government to give preferential treatment to Christian refugees and “persecuted religious minorities” coming from those countries. More than 700 travelers, some of whom were in the air when the order was announced, arrived in the United States and were immediately detained. Thousands of Americans swarmed to airports around the country to protest the policy.

Within a day, the technology industry placed itself on the rhetorical side of the protesters. “It is not a policy we support,” said Tim Cook in an email to Apple employees. “Apple would not exist without immigration.”

Jeff Bezos agreed. “This executive order is one we do not support,” he said in an email to his employees, promising to marshal “the full extent of Amazon’s resources” to support employees affected by the policy. Marc Benioff, chief executive of Salesforce, posted a tweet quoting the Gospel of Mark and the hashtag #NoBan. Travis Kalanick, then the chief executive of Uber, labeled the policy “unjust.” They were not alone: Dozens of technology CEOs spoke up in the first days of the ban.

Few tech employees were ultimately affected by that particular version of the policy—because, within a few days, federal courts had frozen it. As the months passed, the Trump administration issued two more versions of its travel ban. Yet the industry continued to make its preferences clear. “If we stand and say nothing, we become a part of it,” said Tim Cook, after the incident over the first ban passed.

As the case reached the Supreme Court, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and more than 175 other tech companies filed an amicus brief in this case arguing that the policy marked “a fundamental shift in the rules governing entry into the United States” and that it was already “inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies, their employees, and the entire economy.”

“The Order will have the immediate, adverse consequence of making it far more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to hire some of the world’s best talent and impeding them from competing in the global marketplace,” the brief said.

The companies lost. On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court announced it would let a modified version of the travel ban stand.

Fewer technology executives spoke out this time. Google, Apple, Facebook, and Uber all declined or did not respond to a request for comment.