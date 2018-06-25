“Social media has destroyed these cooling mechanisms,” Rosen said. “I can say with complete, nonpartisan virtue that Madison would be horrified by the idea of a tweeting president. He would not have followed Obama or Trump on Twitter.”

The main reason Madison would have been so appalled, Rosen argued, is that he was firmly against such direct communication between representatives and the people. Madison claimed that such a direct line was an evil to be avoided at all costs.

Rosen said that we’ve seen the problematic results of this type of direct dialogue with the public play out. The president and elected officials, in bids to garner public support and attention, will tweet out hard-line positions on issues before attempting to compromise or deliberate with their elected peers. Once their statements have been issued publicly on Twitter, it’s much harder for them to go back and renege. In Rosen’s view, Twitter has undeniably fueled polarization within our government.

But when it comes to what to do about it, Rosen said he doesn’t think it’s up to the government to reign these platforms in. And though he supports Facebook’s efforts to recalibrate their algorithm to stifle the spread of fake or overly biased news, he doesn’t think the platforms themselves will solve this problem either.

Ultimately Rosen said that until the public is willing to educate itself on civics and democracy, the problem will continue to get worse. “It’s up to people to educate themselves,” he said. “Use this remarkable tool of the internet. Read the Federalist Papers, read about Athenian politics. The internet could be a Madisonian dream if we had the discipline to use it properly. Or we can watch cat videos.”