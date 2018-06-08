It is an example of police telepresence—a kind of investigatory action-at-a-distance—in which figures of human authority can attend events where actual bodies might be at risk. This might involve diagnosing a mysterious plume of colored smoke, or it might mean flying to within several feet of an armed suspect under barricade.

Indeed, when I spoke with Ewell, that was the exact scenario in which the sheriffs’ RESCUE drone had last been deployed. In March, in the city of Pomona, in eastern L.A. County, an armed motorist allegedly battling depression fled the scene of a car accident and locked himself inside a nearby apartment complex. During a confrontation with police, the man fatally shot a 30-year-old police officer and father of two named Gregory Casillas. The sheriff department’s drone was used to inspect the apartment complex from above; in the process, its clear aerial views into the building allowed law enforcement to see what sorts of materials the man had used in his barricade and how the sheriffs themselves might respond most effectively. Although the standoff would eventually grind its way through another 15 tension-filled hours, the body count never rose.

Without the UAS that night, Ewell said, the department might have been forced to send live SWAT-team officers into harm’s way. Had they done so, who knows how much worse a tragedy it could have been? “Technology,” he said, sounding wistful, “is just a lifesaver in law-enforcement work.”

Drones are all the rage today, in everything from experimental street graffiti to wildlife photography. They appeal as much to suburban hobbyists as to NASA engineer. In fact, drones will soon be interplanetary: NASA recently announced a plan to send semiautonomous robot helicopters to Mars. This does not mean, of course, that drone use by the nation’s law-enforcement organizations has been greeted with public enthusiasm. Far from it.

At the end of May 2014, the Los Angeles Police Department—a law enforcement organization entirely separate from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department—received two quadcopter drones as a “gift” from the Seattle Police Department. The only reason the LAPD obtained the drones in the first place, however, was that the Seattle PD had found the machines’ use to be politically untenable: Seattleites were clearly and vocally opposed to their implementation. In the end, Seattle police were relieved to get rid of them: “SPD UAVs Leave Seattle to Try to Make It in Hollywood,” read a sarcastic blog post on the Seattle P.D.’s own website. The arrival of the drones in L.A. County was no less controversial, immediately triggering a public outcry, particularly from an activist group calling itself the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition. Only last October did the LAPD announce that it would begin a limited, experimental deployment of the drones in very specific situations, starting in January, nearly four years after having received them. The department’s drone-use guidelines also include an explicit “prohibition on the weaponization of the devices.”