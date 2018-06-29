It’s impossible to know if Geofeedia or a similar service would have prevented the Annapolis incident. But after a deadly event like the Capital Gazette shooting, the moral and legal qualms about a service like Geofeedia clash with its possible utility. The same might be true of the MCAC—now that it seems clear Ramos acted alone, the use of facial recognition might raise understandable hackles. But at the time, the police didn’t know whether the violence was contained or not.

No matter when or how it’s used, there’s something different about facial recognition than biometric fingerprint matching, DNA, cellular triangulation, GPS discovery, or even social-media geolocation. In all those latter cases, people leave material evidence behind: traces of the unique patterns of their digits or their genetic material, or records of where their devices—and therefore possibly they themselves—had been. All of these impressions are obscured, to some extent. Fingerprints and DNA can’t be seen, but must be extracted and verified later. Cellular location, mobile IP addresses, or other means to locate smartphones or social-media posts live in the databases of the corporations that run that infrastructure.

By contrast, facial recognition relies on the most distinctive and unconcealed feature of the human form. Obscuring the face with clothing or accessories is possible, but only temporarily—and even then, a disguise could just provide another means for positive identification in surveillance footage. A fingerprint or a position in space doesn’t feel like a fundamental, conscious feature of someone’s lived identity. But their face very much does.

From a legal perspective, issues of search and seizure must address whether a subject would have a “reasonable expectation of privacy” in the materials searched or seized. Taking pictures of people in public generally isn’t violatory because people have reduced expectations of privacy in those situations. Collecting fingerprints is generally allowed, but DNA evidence is subject to additional scrutiny. One reason the ACLU gets concerned about a service like Geofeedia is that it’s not entirely clear how such collection relates to citizens’ protections from unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. To preserve the sanctity of those protections, it is sometimes necessary to forego technologies that might seem useful in retrospect.

The Capital Gazette shooting might bring new scrutiny to a common practice that few American citizens know much about: The collection, storage, and rapid search of driver’s license and ID-card photos. When facial recognition comes up as a topic of privacy and policy debate, it often takes the tenor of science-fiction dystopia. When big tech companies like Amazon or NVidia make technologies that end up fueling state surveillance, real life starts to look like paranoia-fiction. In China, the burgeoning social-credit system aspires to total surveillance of citizens. But the reality of state oversight by facial recognition is much more ordinary, and it’s already here. Everyone who gets a driver’s license or ID card interacts with it. And then they do so again, every day, anytime they show their face in public.