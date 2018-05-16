MrBeast has gone viral for giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars, but he has previously used slurs and made offensive jokes.

Over the past year, Jimmy, a 20-year-old YouTuber known as “MrBeast” who chooses not to reveal his last name in his videos, has gone repeatedly viral for giving away massive amounts of cash. Known to many in the community as “YouTube’s biggest philanthropist,” to date, he has donated more than $500,000 to people including an Uber driver, waitress, random people in parking lots, Twitch streamers, and homeless people in his North Carolina neighborhood—all of which has been captured on his vlog. His family-friendly stunts have garnered an audience of nearly five million subscribers on YouTube and his channel is growing exponentially by the day. In a recent video titled, “I Gave $500,000 To Random People,” Drake’s song “God’s Plan” plays over a montage of previous videos of Jimmy throwing out hundreds of dollars to strangers. He gave three million pennies ($30,000 dollars) to his 3 millionth subscriber, over tipped his cab drivers, and more. In one video he dropped $20,000 out of a drone, in another he gave his mom $100,000 to help pay off her mortgage.

“My new thing when I am feeling down is to watch a MrBeast video and just see the pure joy on peoples faces when someone is nice for no reason, which in turn makes me feel better about the world in general,” one fan tweeted. “MrBeast videos are the best dumb videos I’ve ever seen,” said another. If you’re curious how such a young man obtained such a large amount of cash, Jimmy only occasionally donates his own money. For most of his videos he acts as a social media Robin Hood, donating the money he receives from brand deals. While giving away such large amounts of cash is undoubtedly noble, he doesn’t give away all his profits. And monetizing his viral videos also allows him to grow his audience. He explains this to his mother in a video from December when he gives his mom a check for $100,000. She rejects the check repeatedly before Jimmy jokes, “If I don’t give it to you, I don’t have a viral video.” “So you’re using me for views?” she responds. “Yes, but you get money too, so we’re both happy,” he says. Jimmy explained his generosity in a video from this month. “I genuinely enjoy helping people. It’s something I’ve had an issue with, I’m that much of a nice guy,” he says. “I don’t know why—and I'm not just saying this to look good—I’ve just always been a really nice guy.” But what many people might consider not so nice are the homophobic jokes Jimmy has made on his YouTube channel or his habit of calling people “fags” on Twitter.