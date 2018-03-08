It’s not about the business, the head of Facebook maintains, but about the conflicts among users.

From the outside, Facebook’s recent data-leaking problems seem to result from the tension between their business—which relies on harvesting, keeping, analyzing, and selling advertisements based on user data—and their stated goal of growing meaningful communities. To this mindset, Facebook’s privacy policies, for example, are a set of tradeoffs between making money and providing a place where people are willing to share the sensitive personal information that has made Facebook the most powerful data owner on the internet. Provide too much access to advertisers or other companies and you violate user trust. Provide too little and the advertisements become less effective, making Facebook less competitive for ad dollars. In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, I asked Zuckerberg directly: “Have you ever made a decision that benefited Facebook’s business, but hurt the community?” And his response, roughly, was that he didn’t consider that set of tradeoffs to be particularly difficult.

“The things that make our product challenging to manage and operate are not the tradeoffs between people and the business. I think those are quite easy,” Zuckerberg told me. “Because over the long term, the business will be better if you serve people. I think it would be near-sighted to focus on short-term revenue over what the value to people is, and I don’t think we’re that short-sighted.” Zuckerberg has referenced his near total control over the company because of an unusual stock arrangement, which he maintains insulates the company from Wall Street’s short-term whims. So, what is hard, then? “All the hard decisions we have to make are tradeoffs between people. One of the big differences between the type of product that we’re building, which is why I refer to it as a community, [is that] different people who use Facebook have different interests,” Zuckerberg said. “Some people want to share political speech that they think is valid and other people feel like it’s hate speech.” While that is undoubtedly a difficult tradeoff among 2 billion users across thousands of cultures, it struck me as glib, to borrow a word, to write off the difficulties of building a business out of people’s personal and professional relationships. When Zuckerberg’s lieutenant Andrew Bosworth wrote a controversial post in mid-2016, he even referred to specific decisions that Facebook was making to grow that might not benefit “the community.”