After years of pleas from activists and users, Facebook publicly released a version of its Community Guidelines on Tuesday—thousands of words that attempt to describe what you can’t say on the service. Or, more precisely, the document spells out what Facebook will take down, if it is alerted by users. The text lays out Facebook’s first principles—“safety,” “voice,” and “equity”—and demonstrates how hard those are to turn into operational dictums. The big platforms all have a document like this one, and Facebook’s is an exemplar of the genre. Rochelle LaPlante, an expert content moderator through her work on Amazon Mechanical Turk, has seen different guidelines similar to this. “There’s nothing particularly unusual or strange that stands out,” LaPlante told me. “I’m impressed by the transparency and really glad they go into the level of detail that they do.” A close reading of the text shows that this is a manual of adjudication, designed to provide guidance for humans who are trying to decide what to do with individual posts, comments, pictures, and videos. At times, the guidelines are remarkably broad, at others bizarrely precise; the document smells of high-minded ideals and sweaty-pitted compromise forged in reaction to news events.

For example, almost 20 percent (47 of 247 words) of the harassment section is dedicated to allegations about crisis actors: [Do not] target victims or survivors of violent tragedies by name or by image, with claims that they are Lying about being a victim of an event

Acting/pretending to be a victim of an event

Otherwise paid or employed to mislead people about their role in the event. Why spell all this out here? Perhaps the bad press generated quite recently around the Parkland shooting? In the child-abuse section, the guidelines note specifically that videos depicting “tossing, rotating, or shaking of an infant (too young to stand) by their wrists/ankles, arms/legs, or neck” will be considered videos of child abuse. Why is the parenthetical “too young to stand” necessary? Wouldn’t doing the same thing to a 2-year-old qualify? The phrasing suggests that there is some specific case where this was relevant, even if it is hard for us to imagine what it might have been. And it implies that the document records some subset of the exceptions and difficult decisions that the company has come to. The forum for such decisions is known. There is a regular meeting at Facebook that Monika Bickert, the company’s Vice President of Global Policy Management, has described as a “mini legislative session.” In it, different teams across the company come together to agree on what to include in the community guidelines.