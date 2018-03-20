It said The Atlantic’s footage, which captured alt-right members giving Nazi salutes, was “borderline content” under its hate-speech policy. It restored the video after being questioned on Monday.

Less than two weeks after the 2016 election, a prominent alt-right leader addressed more than 200 people gathered at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C. Millions of people would come to know what happened next. “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” said the leader, Richard B. Spencer. Attendees in the room replied with shouts, applause, and Nazi salutes. The speech closed the annual conference of the National Policy Institute, which describes itself as “dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States and around the world.” The moment was captured on video by Daniel Lombroso, a journalist at The Atlantic. In the days after the speech, Lomboro’s footage of Spencer’s declaration—and the Nazi salutes that followed—would be viewed nearly 50 million times on Facebook and YouTube. It was also broadcast on dozens of television networks. Yet for all its notoriety, YouTube recently curtailed the video’s spread on its platform and categorized it as borderline hate speech—a decision that illustrates the problems faced by the company as it tries to address the use of its platform to spread hate speech, conspiracy theories, and violent extremism.

Specifically, YouTube removed the video of Spencer’s speech from all public search results on its site and made it much more difficult to access overall. The YouTube video was only accessible during this period by clicking a direct link or by first finding The Atlantic’s user page, then locating the video in a menu. (The video was still indexed by Google, YouTube’s parent company.) This delisting accompanied a broader change in status for the video. When it removed the video from search, YouTube also closed comments on the video, hid social-media share buttons on the page, and did not provide a way for users to embed the video on another page. In a message below the video, YouTube said it had “disabled some features” of the video.

“This video contains content that may be inappropriate or offensive to some audiences,” said that text. The message linked to a page suggesting that the video counted as “borderline” content under its hate-speech policy, defined as “inflammatory religious or supremacist content without a direct call to violence.” After The Atlantic challenged the deactivation, YouTube allowed the video to appear in public searches again and reopened comments on Monday afternoon. In a statement, a YouTube spokeswoman said that the video’s delisting was a mistake. “With the volume of videos on our platform, sometimes we make mistakes and when this is brought to our attention we correct them. We also give uploaders the ability to appeal these decisions and we will rereview the videos,” said the statement. It continued: “With 400 hours of video uploaded every minute, we rely on our community of 1.5 billion monthly users and we are increasing use of machine-learning technology across some categories to flag content that may violate our Community Guidelines for human review.” “It is up to YouTube to hire people who can tell the difference between videos made by Nazis and videos about Nazis,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic. “Daniel Lombroso did the country an important service,” he told me. “He captured on film American Nazis acting like Nazis. YouTube should reward this video for capturing the truth about a moment in America; it shouldn’t be punishing the video for capturing the truth.”

YouTube did not notify The Atlantic before removing the video from public search. It is unclear how long the video remained inaccessible, though analysis of traffic data suggests that it may have been initiated on March 13. The Atlantic was first informed of the change when a reader emailed Lombroso on Sunday, concerned that he could no longer find the video on YouTube. In recent months, YouTube has been criticized for failing to penalize its most famous users for violating its own terms of service, and for cycling conspiracy-theory videos into its supposedly child-safe area. Scholars have also accused its algorithm of continually serving users the most extreme, polarizing content on its platform. “People forget that Google owns the biggest search engine in the world—and it also owns the second-biggest search engine in the world, which is YouTube,” said Joshua Benton, the director of the Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard. “Any document has multiple meanings. It can be used to promote an ideology, or it can be used to study an ideology. When you have a video document like this that is clearly created to inform people about what is going on, it seems like a bad idea to lump that in with raw hate speech,” he added. “That this happened to a known publisher, without any notification initially, is pretty disappointing.” The Spencer video did not only feature Nazi salutes and an apparent allusion to “Sieg Heil!” During the three minutes of footage, Spencer refers to “the mainstream media” as the “Lügenpresse,” a term used by Adolf Hitler and other members of his regime to discredit critics in the free press.