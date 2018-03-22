On Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and chief executive of Facebook, gave his first public interviews since the Cambridge Analytica story broke. He spoke with outlets that form an outline, in a way, of the modern shape of American media. So there was The New York Times and CNN, of course; as well as Wired, the Bay Area’s cultural organ; and Recode, the tech industry’s paper of record. All four publications have published unedited transcripts of their interviews with him. No one comes off very well in such a format, but I was struck by how poorly Zuckerberg fares. His company is facing its worst trading days since it went public, and users are fleeing its flagship product in large enough numbers to generate trend stories. The company’s long-simmering crisis of public trust has finally come to a head. Yet when asked about these existential stakes, Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to get it. Take this exchange with Kevin Roose, a New York Times technology reporter: Roose: Is the basic economic model of Facebook, in which users provide data that Facebook uses to help advertisers and developers to better target potential customers and users—do you feel like that works, given what we now know about the risks? Zuckerberg: Yeah, so this is a really important question. The thing about the ad model that is really important that aligns with our mission is that—our mission is to build a community for everyone in the world and to bring the world closer together. And a really important part of that is making a service that people can afford. A lot of the people, once you get past the first billion people, can’t afford to pay a lot. Therefore, having it be free and have a business model that is ad-supported ends up being really important and aligned. This question is “really important,” but Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to grasp why or how. He says that Facebook’s ad-driven business model is crucial to its mission. He seems to assume that everyone has bought into Facebook’s mission.

But Facebook’s mission is at the very heart of the current scandal. These are the questions that the Financial Times, a paper not exactly known for its anti-corporate fervor, asked this week: “Why did Facebook take so little action when the data leak was discovered? ... Who is accountable for the leak? ... Why does Facebook accept political advertisements at all? ... Should not everyone who cares about civil society simply quit Facebook?” Mark, maybe now is not the time to assume that everyone loves your “mission.” Reading through the transcripts, Zuckerberg reminded me of another troubled communicator: Hillary Clinton. In public, he is just as methodical, just as unvaried as the erstwhile presidential candidate; above all, he sometimes seems to take his own correctness for granted. Like Clinton, Zuckerberg’s attempts to sound contrite come across as humblebrag-like excuses. “I started this when I was so young and inexperienced,” he told CNN. “I’ve probably launched more products that have failed than most people will in their lifetime.” And like Clinton, Zuckerberg has never nailed the art of the rousing emotional appeal. He has never delivered a stirring invitation to join Facebook; he has never convinced a large audience that he feels their pain. (Unlike Zuckerberg, Clinton was reportedly quite successful at this in private.) Zuckerberg is, in short, not a performer, and he lacks the performer’s feel for how an earnest and witty performance can soften the hearts of even the most skeptical crowd.