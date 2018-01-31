There is a lot of smoke, many mirrors, and a ton of investment dollars in self-driving cars right now. Everyone has a story to tell about their technology or data or approach. But the only hard numbers, required by regulation, come from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which asks that any company driving autonomously report how many miles they’ve driven and how many times a human had to take over for the car’s AI. Each year, Waymo, the self-driving car unit inside Alphabet, has been way out in front. The same was true again. In California, they drove 352,545 autonomous miles with 63 total disengagements, for a yearly average of 5,595 miles per disengagement. In the company’s best month, November 2017, they did 30,516 miles with a single disengagement. The only surprise in Waymo’s numbers is that their disengagement rate did not decline much from last year’s numbers. They also reported that they’ve been testing far more extensively, racking up 2 million total miles last year in 20 different cities.

One would expect that the vast majority of Waymo’s autonomous miles will come in Phoenix in 2018, where the company is launching a commercial pilot of its self-driving taxi service. Soon, however, Waymo will be expanding that trial to more cities. Chrysler recently reported that they are set to deliver “thousands” of the customized minivans that Waymo uses over the next year “to support Waymo as it expands its service to more cities across the United States.” All this to say: Waymo’s been at it the longest and is certainly furthest along in developing a real autonomous service. The only company that’s even in the same order of magnitude, in terms of miles driven in California, is Cruise, which was acquired by GM. They did 125,000 miles on San Francisco’s streets in self-driving mode and reported 105 total disengagements, for a yearly average of 1,254 miles per disengagement. In Cruise’s best month, October 2017, they drove 27,576 miles with only 3 disengagements. These numbers show that Cruise has become become the clear-cut No. 2 for companies that are doing live testing in California. No one else is even close. What about Tesla, you ask? Well, their filing to the regulatory body notes, almost as an aside, that they drove 0 autonomous miles in the state of California. Their letter to the DMV primarily makes the argument for the value of their singular approach.