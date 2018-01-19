Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday that Facebook will begin surveying users about which news sources they trust, in an effort to rank publications on “trustworthiness.” This rating will help determine media companies’ placement in the News Feed, thereby materially changing the traffic that their stories receive. Zuckerberg provided only a cursory description of the survey methodology. “As part of our ongoing quality surveys, we will now ask people whether they’re familiar with a news source and, if so, whether they trust that source,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “The idea is that some news organizations are only trusted by their readers or watchers, and others are broadly trusted across society even by those who don’t follow them directly.” Given that the implementation of these surveys will change which news brands prosper, this is a very limited explanation of how this all might work. One thing we know for sure: Facebook has decided that, at an institutional level, it will not create an editorial process for rating these publications. “The hard question we’ve struggled with is how to decide what news sources are broadly trusted in a world with so much division,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We could try to make that decision ourselves, but that’s not something we’re comfortable with. We considered asking outside experts, which would take the decision out of our hands but would likely not solve the objectivity problem.”

The approach raises many important questions about the implementation of the new policy. Here are five that jump out: Will user surveys be the sole determinant of a publication’s authoritativeness? From the description of the survey, it seems as if this approach may be able to sniff out the magnitude of a publication’s ideological commitments. But publications with similar ideologies can have very different editorial standards and resources. National Review and Mother Jones might be partisan publications, but both maintain a level of rigor that should factor into their authoritativeness in any reasonable system. Will it? Who has designed the survey? Were outside experts brought into the fold? Are they relying on existing, similar surveys? Facebook may have a bevy of experts working on this. It may be that they have dozens of sociologists advising them on how to create the best possible survey. But we don’t know who will be responsible for this yet. This should be a public matter, given its import to the public sphere. In particular, there are two surveys that might show us what the results could look like, one from the Reynolds Journalism Institute in 2017 and the other from the Pew Research Center in 2014. Here’s what the Reynolds “trust” rankings looked like: Reynolds Journalism Institute Were the rankings that Facebook devises to look even remotely similar, and were they to affect every part of the “trust” distribution, then some very prominent companies could suffer, most obviously BuzzFeed and Breitbart.