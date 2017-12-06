First responders saw L.A.’s latest fire as routine, but people watching on the Internet saw a glimpse of the apocalypse.

In video after video posted to Twitter and Snapchat early this morning, the scene near Los Angeles was the same: a stream of cars moving through the Sepulveda Pass on the 405 driving right past seams of fire, walls of flame racing up and down hillsides. The comparisons were inevitable: Mordor. The famous ‘This is fine’ dog. And a question arose, too. Why are these people driving on this highway? It seemed crazy. But for what became known as the Skirball fire, the emergency response worked pretty much as it should have, according to authorities at the California Highway Patrol, LA County Fire Department, and CalFire. The records of the incident generated by the highway patrol indicate that the response to the fire was routine. The highway patrol worked in concert with the county’s firefighters and Caltrans, which is responsible for the state’s transportation network, to shut down the highway, which took some time, allowing many motorists to catch video of the fire.

“We always want to have the roadway open and free of danger,” said Sergeant Saul Gomez of the California Highway Patrol. “In a case like Skirball, even if there is a fire on the right shoulder, we will leave the highway open until we deem it unsafe for the motoring public or responder personnel.” Shutting down the 405 is a serious change to make in the Los Angeles transportation system. The northbound 405 can carry up to 11,700 cars per hour at peak times. People are trying to get to or from work, to pick up children, to keep the city functioning. It’s not a decision that they want to make lightly. They entrust the officers on the scene to work with local fire officials to make the call on when shutting down lanes becomes necessary. They don’t need to appeal to any higher authority. The highway patrol received its first report of the fire at 4:51am. By 5:03 am, the highway patrol requested that a “sigalert” be issued, which indicates a “traffic incident that will tie up two or more lanes of a freeway for two or more hours.” By 5:15 am, a highway patrol unit sent the message “ENTIRE SEPULVEDA PASS IS ON FIRE -- IT'S MOVING QUICK.” Seven minutes later, the highway patrol asked for Caltrans help with a “hard closure” of the highway. But physically, it is impossible to instantly shut down a major highway. Officials from some authority have to be posted at every onramp and traffic has to be diverted. “To shut it down completely where it’s sealed and you’re safe to walk on the freeway takes about 30 minutes to an hour,” said Gomez.