One afternoon in May 2008, a graduate student named Pat Kramer was in northwestern Pennsylvania catching purple martins. The bird, a large swallow that nests in artificial birdhouses across North America, is a well-studied species. But one particular purple martin Kramer and some fellow researchers from York University caught was about to revolutionize ornithology. Kramer let an exclamation mark creep into his otherwise staid field notebook when he found it: “At 2:45p.m., Evelina captured Yellow 2551 in WH-43!” Yellow 2551, the identification code assigned to this martin, was wearing a geolocator, a small device that uses a light sensor to calculate latitude and longitude and track a bird’s movement over time. The geolocator had traced this female martin’s migratory journey to Brazil and back via the Yucatan Peninsula. In doing so, it provided the first data on what had been a massive blind spot in the scientific understanding of the otherwise familiar purple martin: Where, specifically, does the bird go during migration? And what route does it take? In the decade since Yellow 2551’s pioneering journey, scientists have used geolocators and a variety of newer technologies to gain an increasingly sophisticated understanding of how migratory songbirds move across the globe. As a result, a much more nuanced picture has emerged of how conditions on wintering grounds and along migration corridors affect birds’ survival. And very soon, with the deployment some cutting-edge gadgetry on the International Space Station, ornithologists will finally be able to delve into the most disturbing mystery of all: why half of the migratory songbird species in North America are disappearing at alarming rates.

* * * As so often happens, all this began with a coincidence. At a conference in Mexico, Bridget Stutchbury, an ornithologist at York University, stumbled across a poster on geolocators, which the British Antarctic Survey first developed to study seabirds. She realized that at 1.5 grams, the geolocators were small enough to put on very large songbirds like the purple martin. The following year, Stutchbury and her students deployed 20 of them, strapped to the birds with a backpack-style harness. Though they recovered just two from this initial batch––geolocators are “archival,” meaning they don’t transmit data remotely––they revealed an immediate surprise: Yellow 2551 had flown north in the spring much quicker than expected, covering the thousands of miles from Brazil to Pennsylvania in just two weeks. “It was the first time anyone had been able to track songbirds from start to finish in their annual migration,” recalls Stutchbury. “We know conceptually that they do it, but to see it on the map ... it’s like, ‘Yes, the bird did this. Here’s the proof.’” The research made a splash after it came out in Science in 2009, and soon the journals were regularly publishing geolocator studies of migrating songbirds. Through September 2017, a total of 121 such papers have been published, according to a forthcoming review study by Emily McKinnon, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Windsor. Many of them tell remarkable stories. After recovering geolocators from two Connecticut warblers in Manitoba in 2016, for instance, McKinnon was astonished to discover that the tiny birds’ journey south to Bolivia the previous fall had included a nonstop, two-day haul over the Atlantic Ocean.

"One of the things that really continues to be amazing is that these small songbirds are doing things that we did not think that they are capable of," she says. This geolocator science is filling in fundamental gaps in the natural histories of entire species. Stutchbury eventually tracked about 400 purple martins with geolocators, and showed that the species' core wintering range is in the Brazilian Amazon, rather than more densely populated areas of the country much further south and east, as scientists had previously thought. In 2017, understanding of purple-martin migration took another leap forward thanks to archival GPS tags, which log birds' locations down to just 10 meters, as opposed to geolocators' several-hundred-kilometer margin of error. The research, led by Kevin Fraser at the University of Manitoba, showed that purple martins spend significant amounts of time on low-lying river sandbars in the Amazon. At this level of precision, specific conservation implications begin to emerge. Protecting this sandbar habitat, for example, could be key to maximizing purple martins' winter survival. Another technology out there is called Motus, which uses radio telemetry and is non-archival: Special towers simply record the presence of Motus-tagged birds that pass within range (though that range is small and there aren't many towers out there). There are now satellite tracking tags small enough to use on large songbirds, although weight still prevents them from wide application in songbird research. And laboratory techniques like stable-isotope analysis of bird feathers also make valuable contributions by showing, for example, where birds pause during the year to molt new feathers. Together, it all furthers the increasingly nuanced understanding of songbirds' full annual cycles from breeding grounds to winter hideouts and back again, and the intricate cause-and-effect relationships between them that are only just now becoming clear. "We're basically rewriting the textbooks," says Pete Marra, head of the Smithsonian Institute's Migratory Bird Center. * * *