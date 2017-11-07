Mark another milestone on the road to fully autonomous vehicles.

Today, Waymo, the self-driving car company that spun out of Google, announced they are putting cars with no drivers onto the roads around Phoenix. Regular people in the area can apply to be “early riders,” and use the cars as a mobility service.

The move has been widely rumored around Silicon Valley, but Waymo CEO John Krafcik confirmed it at the Web Summit conference. The service is not a commercial proposition, but more like a beta.

“What you’re seeing now marks the start of a new phase for Waymo and the history of this technology,” Krafcik wrote in his prepared remarks.

At first, the cars will only travel within Chandler, Arizona, a suburb that’s southeast of Phoenix. Over time, Waymo plans for the cars to serve a contiguous region of 600 square miles within the Phoenix metro area. (For comparison, New York City is 300 square miles. Houston is 627 square miles.) The cars are currently limited to certain geographic regions because those are the places that Waymo has mapped and simulated extensively enough to trust the way-finding and decision-making capacities of the cars.