A symbol of the industry's reach takes its place in San Francisco's skyline just as Americans begin to reckon with the power of Silicon Valley's companies.

The Salesforce Tower is everywhere. The business-software company’s future headquarters is the tallest building in San Francisco, and now easily its most prominent. Compared with the rest of the city’s skyscrapers, it looks like the kid in sixth grade who went through puberty early. No matter where you are in the Bay—Marin, Japantown, Hayward, Oakland—you see this thing, seemingly half again as tall as every other building. The TransAmerica Pyramid, the putative architectural signature of the city, seems insubstantial. Sutro Tower, the knowing local’s choice for city symbol, needs the boost of the natural terrain just to remain within range. There is every other building, and then there is the Salesforce Tower. Salesforce ran a social-media campaign called #ISpySalesforceTower, which is hilarious because it is the second-most noticeable thing in the sky after the sun.

Cities change. The novelist Colson Whitehead has said that “you are a New Yorker when what was there before is more real and solid than what is here now.” By that standard, we are all people of the Bay now, even the people who only got here last year, or in February. For a time, two cranes matched its height, seeming to sprout from its bulk. It was as if a robot was gestating in the center of the city. It was impossible not to stare at it, watching the unfinished top of the building morph as the light changed. This will be how I remember the tower and the city, at sunset, from the flats of the Port of Oakland, looking across the water: Then the cranes came down. The building’s exterior was finished. At 61 floors and 1,070 feet, it’s roughly as tall as the Eiffel Tower. Underground, it extends another 318 feet. The building weighs 368 million pounds. During the peak of construction, 800 humans a day would help this thing go up. All of which makes the experience of walking up to it puzzling. It is not grand. At street level, it looks like every other building. Craning your neck to look up, the perspective shortens how much bigger the building is than everything around it. That is to say, the place that you’re least likely to comprehend its scale is standing right in front of it. But go inside, as Salesforce is slowly allowing people to do, and take the elevator up to that 61st floor, and there is no mistaking how high up you are. From the top, the Transamerica Pyramid, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Coit Tower look like toys. The building’s shadow falls like a thumb on the circuit-board rooftops of the older buildings. Every single angle on the city and Bay is beautiful, even the freeway-dominated view to the southwest. The open design of the top floor, which will be maintained when it is complete, means that you can walk a circle around the floor, seeing a different palette in each direction. Maybe it is silly to think of a skyscraper as the symbol of something new, something different. Skyscrapers have meant the same thing for a long time: the wealth of the builders, the power of humans over nature, and the power of some humans over others. There is something about having to anchor a building 300 feet down in the earth that makes the mind reach for bedrock, too. “Just as churches had raised the highest towers of the traditional city, each corporation now raised its skyscraper,” wrote historian David Nye in his book American Technological Sublime.