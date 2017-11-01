On Tuesday’s technology-executive hearings before the Senate Intelligence Committee, a key tension at the heart of the internet emerged: Do American tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google operate as American companies? Or are they in some other global realm, maybe in some place called cyberspace? In response to a tough line of questions from Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Twitter’s acting general counsel, Sean Edgett, gave two conflicting answers within a couple of minutes. Cotton pressed Edgett on Twitter’s decision to cut off the CIA’s access to the Twitter-data fire hose, which is provided through the subsidiary Dataminr, while the company reportedly still allowed the Russian media outlet RT to continue using the service for some time. “Do you see an equivalency between the Central Intelligence Agency and the Russian intelligence services?” Cotton asked. “We’re not offering our service for surveillance to any government,” Edgett responded.

“So you will apply the same policy to our intelligence community that you’d apply to an adversary’s intelligence services?” Cotton asked again. “As a global company, we have to apply our policies consistently,” Edgett replied. “We’re trying to be unbiased around the world.” Cotton then turned to Wikileaks, which the Intelligence Committee has designated as a non-state hostile intelligence agency, asking why they’d been operating “uninhibited” on Twitter. “Is it bias to side with America over our adversaries?” Cotton demanded. “We’re trying to be unbiased around the world,” Edgett said. “We’re obviously an American company and care deeply about the issues we’re talking about today, but as it relates to Wikileaks or other accounts like it, we make sure they are in compliance with our policies just like every other account.” I’ve added the emphasis within Edgett’s foregoing responses because it highlights the contradiction at the heart of these global communication services, which happen to be headquartered in the state of California. Twitter is both a global company and an American company, and the way it has resolved this contradiction is to declare its allegiance to ... its own policies. There are reasons for this. In the wake of the Snowden revelations, social-media users became aware that the data-collection machines that Google, Facebook, Twitter, and others had created to target advertising could just as easily be used to target surveillance. They’d created perfect surveillance services, which, as Virginia Senator Mark Warner and others noted on Tuesday, “know more about Americans than the U.S. government.”

In that context, Twitter, especially, has taken pains to protect user data, fighting the U.S. government in court on multiple occasions and drawing cheers from privacy advocates. But what might have sounded reasonable in earlier years played differently in light of Russian efforts to mess with the election. “You’ve got 5 million advertisers and you’re able to trace the origin of all of those advertisements?” For example, California Senator Dianne Feinstein hammered on the companies’ relationship to RT. Google’s representative, Kent Walker, explained that the company had looked at RT’s content and found it not so different from everything else that can be found on Google and YouTube. “We have carefully reviewed the content of RT to see that it complies with the policies that we have against hate speech, incitement to violence, etc.,” Walker said. “So far, we have not found violations, but we continue to look.” Staring dubiously at Walker, Feinstein said that we’re in a new era. “This could be cyber war, and you all, as a policy matter, have to really take a look at that and what role you play.” Across the board, the companies resisted attempts by various Senators to get them to say that action by state actors should be placed in a different category from other misuses of their social-networking and advertising systems. Though it’s obvious that the companies don’t want to create new rules or have new rules imposed upon them, these deflections seemed to make clear that what Senators on both sides of the aisle find themselves objecting to is not the specific Russian revelations, but what the companies’ responses expose about the very nature of the internet business: It amasses data about people—American citizens—that anyone can use to sell them stuff. It’s effective, automated, and has only a coincidental relationship with the goals of nations.