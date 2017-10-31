What happens when the internet thinks you’ve been indicted

Yesterday morning, George Papadopoulos emerged from a blithe food coma in his elderly mother’s town of Larissa in Greece—she had made orzo with red sauce and beef, George Papadopoulos’s favorite dish—to find that the world had discovered him and all the Georges Papadopouli of his ancestral hamlet. I am back now from our village where there are MANY George Papadopoulos men! News hit here but the name is so common it is not a big deal :) — George Papadopoulos (feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017 He was not happy. This is me today when I first saw the news about my "indictment" :) — George Papadopoulos (feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017 Because this George Papadopoulos was not that George Papadopoulos. A former foreign-policy adviser to Donald Trump whose sealed plea deal went public on Monday, the other George Papadopoulos admitted to lying to federal investigators who were looking into his rather extensive contacts with a cast of characters that reads like a Russian-themed version of “Clue”: “the Professor,” “Female Russian National,” and “MFA Contact.”

This George Papadopoulos, a fee-only, certified financial planner based in Novi, Michigan, was at pains to explain that he was not the indicted Papadopoulos. To all: I am NOT that George Papadopoulos. I am in Greece visiting my mother so today it has been kind of surreal to keep up with. — George Papadopoulos (feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017 It didn’t work, nor did George Papadopoulos’s first line of defense, which was that his mother’s culinary talents were making it difficult for him to maneuver. I am NOT that guy! Visiting my mother in Greece now and can assure u I am getting so fat eating the dishes she makes me...so no wiggling :) https://t.co/kHn5sQQ8jE — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017 Nor did it come as a surprise, exactly. This George Papadopoulos had been expecting, dreading this moment. “The indicted George Papadopoulos was in the news sometime ago,” Michigan George Papadopoulos wrote in an email to The Atlantic. “I always wondered if he would resurface. Oh boy, he sure did! At first I started being attacked aggressively. It is not very encouraging when you are told you are going to jail, you know.” Michigan George Papadopoulos’s wife had been tasked with fielding his calls and emails while he was off in Larissa dealing with his elderly mother’s affairs, but soon, Mrs. Papadopoulos could no longer hold the line.