Tuesday, Twitter announced that it would test 280-character tweets, a doubling of the 140-character standard on the social network.

If you can still read this while gasping for breath and looking for a place to sit down while you absorb this news, I have something to tell you: You broke it, Twitter’s just trying to fix it.

There was a time when Twitter was 140 characters of text. That was it. That was nice and information-dense, but you wanted to add pictures. You wanted to add more text in one tweet than it was possible to write, so you screenshotted the text of stories or even your own notepad.

You started numbering your tweets, tweetstormin’.

Hell, you wanted to add 14-minute videos. You wanted to add livestreaming video of protests and football games and AM2DM.

Whatever measly restriction Twitter tried to hold onto, for the purity of the product, you just routed around. And now, no one can seriously argue that Twitter is only a place for 140-character bits of text. Like, who are we kidding here? And why do we think that the text-message character limits of the early ’00s somehow magically stumbled onto the platonic ideal of message length for a social network built primarily from small chunks of text?