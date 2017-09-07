Facebook lives and dies by its algorithms. They decide the order of posts in your News Feed, the ads you see when you open the app, and which which news topics are trending. Algorithms make its vast platform possible, and Facebook can often seem to trust them completely—or at least thoughtlessly. On Thursday, a pitfall of that approach became clear. ProPublica revealed that people who buy ads on Facebook can choose to target them at self-described anti-Semites. The company’s ad-targeting tool allows companies to show ads specifically to people who use the language “Jew hater” or “How to burn jews” on their profile. Related Story Should Facebook Ads Be Regulated Like TV Commercials? The number of people in those groups alone isn’t large enough to target for an ad, as Facebook will only let advertisers focus on groups of several thousand people. The platform’s ad-selling portal reported, at most, 2,200 self-interested “Jew haters.” But the antisemitic categories can be lumped up into larger groups, which can be targeted. When ProPublica first tried buying an ad, the service suggested that it add “Second Amendment,” presumably because self-described “Jew haters” also expressed an interest in that law. ProPublica declined its suggestion, ultimately targeting fans of Germany’s National Democratic Party, an ultranationalist organization often described as neo-Nazi. ProPublica does not argue that Facebook actually set up an antisemitic demographic that can be targeted by advertising. Rather, it suggests that algorithms—which developed the list of targetable demographics—saw enough people self-describing as “Jew hater” to lump them into a single group.

“Facebook does not know what its own algorithm is doing,” said Susan Benesch, a faculty associate at the Berkman-Klein Center for Internet and Society and the director of the Dangerous Speech Project. “It is not the case that somebody at Facebook is sitting in a dark room cackling, and said, ‘Let’s encourage people to sell Nazi ads to Nazi sympathizers.’” She continued: “In some ways, that would be much easier to correct, because there would be some intention, some bad person doing this on purpose somewhere. The algorithm doesn’t have a bad intention.” “It’s not surprising, sadly, that people are expressing hateful views on Facebook, but it was surprising to see that hate reflected back in the categories that Facebook uses to sell ads,” said Aaron Rieke, a technologist at Upturn, a civil-rights and technology consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. He suggested that human oversight may be the best mechanism to avoid this kind of mistake. “We don’t need to be too awed by this problem,” he told me: Even if its list of algorithmic categories is tens of thousands of entries long, it would take relatively little time for a couple paid, full-time employees to go through it. “This is not a situation where you’re asking Facebook to monitor the ocean of user content,” he said. “This is saying: Okay, you have a finite list of categories, many of which were generated automatically. Take a look, and see what matches up with your community standards and the values of the company. Facebook can monitor the things it does that make it money.”