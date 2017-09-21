“Seeing those words made me disgusted and disappointed—disgusted by these sentiments and disappointed that our systems allowed this.”

Facebook’s community standards, which have been in effect for years, already prohibit “anything that directly attacks people based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender or gender identity, or disabilities or diseases.” The whole story turns on the intersection of automation, algorithms, and users acting in bad faith. The company also reactivated more than 5,000 audience-targeting demographics after checking them individually. “After manually reviewing existing targeting options, we are reinstating the roughly 5,000 most commonly used targeting terms—such as ‘nurse,’ ‘teacher,’ or ‘dentistry,’” Sandberg said. She also suggested that the company would manually vet future target-audience terms in the future. This final change—that Facebook should check the audience categories that underpin its central business—was one of the main reforms that experts called for after last week. “We don’t need to be too awed by this problem,” Aaron Rieke, a technologist at the civil-rights firm Upturn, told me last week, about the anti-Semitic targeting. “You have a finite list of categories, many of which were generated automatically. Take a look, and see what matches up with your community standards and the values of the company. Facebook can monitor the things it does that make it money.” Other suggested changes—like a public clearinghouse of all ad categories available to purchasers—were not embraced by the company.