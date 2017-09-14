Last week, Facebook disclosed to congressional investigators that it sold $100,000 worth of advertisements to a troll farm connected to the Kremlin surrounding to the U.S. presidential election. These advertisements, which targeted voters with divisive political content, added even more evidence of Russia’s attempts to meddle with the election. But they also contributed to a larger conversation about free speech in an era where social-media posts replace political pamphlets and the public square has increasingly moved into cyberspace. Tech giants like Facebook are largely left to decide for themselves how to arbitrate what is said on their platforms: what speech is permissible or not, whether to flag propaganda or not, and how to regulate advertisements. While, across mediums, it is illegal for foreigners to financially influence U.S. elections, last week’s news also means a new reckoning with the specific responsibility of tech companies to regulate the ads they sell and the content they host.

Legal and tech experts have growing concerns about individual private companies’ massive power over public discourse on the internet. The ability of any single entity to significantly arbitrate speech has previously belonged to the government alone. Now, Facebook, with a small number of its peers, has assumed much of the responsibility for regulating this influential realm online. Jay Stanley, a privacy expert at the American Civil Liberties Union sees danger in steps toward censorship on social media. “We would ideally like to see companies that provide a forum in which people communicate with each other to be free-speech zones, especially companies that play important roles in our national discourse,” he said. “Once companies go down the path of engaging in censorship, line-drawing decisions are often impossible, inconsistent, capricious, or downright silly.” But Andrew McLaughlin, the co-founder of Higher Ground Labs, a company that invests in technology to help progressive candidates, believes that platforms should suppress propaganda in ad space. “Despite their best intentions, tech companies have built systems that are so open to manipulation by bots and trolls and other techniques that they effectively reward propaganda,” he says. “Failing to tackle that problem means ceding the terrain to fraudsters, fake-news pushers, and other kinds of propagandists, who easily gain the upper hand.”

Eric Goldman, a co-director of Santa Clara University’s High-Tech Law Institute, sees these cases as “inextricably linked” to the recent controversy over Facebook advertisements. “On the one hand, I’m excited when I see social-media companies and other online services being thoughtful about what kind of content they want on their services,” he said. “On the other hand, whenever we see online services tinkering with political ads, we have the risk they might be adding their own biases into the mix.” Experts seem to agree on two principles with respect to free speech and tech company arbitration. First, social-media companies, like other private publishers and unlike the government, are not bound by the First Amendment—meaning that they have discretion over what kind of speech is allowed on their platforms. And second, it is dangerous for the government to play a role in censoring content and advertisements on social media—beyond requiring companies to ban illegal activity from their platforms. Further, many experts believe that mandating the disclosure of political-advertisement sources on Facebook, like the requirement for television or radio to identify ad sponsors on air, could help solve the problem. “Even if nothing else is done, it should be possible to require that political advertisers on Facebook embed the financing information in the ad, and it should be possible for Facebook to archive a copy of the ad with state elections officials or the F.E.C.,” says Philip Howard, the director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute.

Senators Mark Warner and Martin Heinrich have suggested that social-media ads should be regulated like TV ads. And Warner, who vice chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, is calling for Facebook and Twitter to testify about Russian election meddling, as he sees the current landscape of social media and political campaigns “the wild west.” “At some point the jig is going to be up and the regulators are going to act.” Of course, with any new disclosure requirements, defining the realm of political speech for Facebook and other online entities won’t be simple. Most of the Russian ads disclosed last week were aimed at increasing the divisiveness across contested issues in America rather than overtly endorsing a candidate. Similarly, lawmakers would need to define the extent (if any) to which digital platforms should be required to investigate the underlying identities of its ad buyers. Facebook, for its part, is “always exploring ways to make our ad policies more effective and transparent,” a press representative claims. The story of Russian Facebook advertisements also fuels the debate about the responsibilities of American companies that serve international populations. For example, India has more active Facebook users than the U.S. Chinmayi Arun, an assistant professor at the National Law University in Delhi, sees the need for additional mechanisms to both flag harmful content and to contest unreasonable censorship by platforms.