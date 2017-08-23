On Tuesday, one Robert Lee was punished for the actions of another. When ESPN decided to remove the sports broadcaster Robert Lee from covering the first University of Virginia football game of the season, it was, per the network’s own statement “simply because of the coincidence of his name.” UVA, and its home of Charlottesville, have been embroiled in turmoil over the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, and the network thought it best to not evoke the obvious comparisons. According to a statement from an ESPN executive shared by the journalist Yashar Ali, the move was made to protect Lee from potential “memes and jokes” and Lee himself was involved in the decision. Regardless, all of this happened because, presumably, Lee’s parents liked the sound of the name Robert. Both Robert and Lee are extremely common names. According to the website HowManyofMe.com, which searches a database of U.S. Census data, there are 5,128,282 Roberts in the United States, 731,046 people with the last name Lee, and a whopping 11,518 Robert Lees.

“I assume there’s a reason that even Robert E. Lee, the original general, went by his initial,” says Laura Wattenberg, the creator of BabyNameWizard.com, who researches names. “He’s never referred to without that initial.” “ESPN did more harm to the name than the statue did.” Surely some of them were named explicitly for Robert E. Lee, but many—probably most—were not. Wattenberg says that there used to be many people named for General Lee, but nowadays, “homage names are just an endangered species.” If someone chooses to go by the full “Robert E. Lee,” you might reasonably presume that they are trying to play up the Confederate connection, Wattenberg says. But the sports broadcaster Robert Lee is Asian American, and “one knows that broadcaster is not from a family proud of its Confederate ancestry,” she says. Lee is the 22nd most common last name in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the people who share it are a fairly diverse group. White people make up 40.1 percent of Lees, 37.8 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, 17.4 percent are black, 1.3 percent are Hispanic, and 1 percent are Native American. Related Stories ESPN's Robert Lee Blunder—and the Backlash It Provoked

The Myth of the Kindly General Lee One Robert Lee, who lives in San Francisco and works as a business analyst, didn’t fully understand the significance his name holds in the United States until he went to college. He lived in Hong Kong until he was 18, and then went to Brown University. Before that, “I knew that [Robert E. Lee] was a general, but I didn’t really know anything about the Civil War or American history at all,” he says. But when people he met at college would casually mention the connection, he asked them about it and learned that way. He says people ask him often what his middle initial is.