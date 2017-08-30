A Beltway scandal that calls into question the independence of a Google-backed think tank strengthens the argument that tech has too much money.

Washington, D.C., woke up to a humdinger of a story today, a flash portrait that shows the relationship between money, power, and ideas— and highlights the potential for intellectual corruption that has accompanied the flood of Big Tech money into the capital. The New York Times reported that the New America Foundation, the digital-savvy center-left think tank, might have pushed out Barry Lynn, a ferocious and influential critic of “platform monopolies” like, for example, Alphabet (nee Google). After Google was hit with a 2.42 billion euro fine by the European Commission in June, Lynn posted a congratulatory note to the regulators and a call for action by American anti-trust officials. New America, meanwhile, has received more than $20 million since its founding in 1999 from Alphabet companies and the foundation established by Eric Schmidt. Schmidt, currently executive chairman of Alphabet, also previously served as chairman of New America’s board.

The Times wrote that the email said “the decision was ‘in no way based on the content of your work,’” but but also noted that “Ms. Slaughter accused Mr. Lynn of ‘imperiling the institution as a whole.’” While the Times leaves out the context of the “imperiling” remark, a plain reading of the excerpts—and the fact that the email was sent at all—suggests a leader panicked about the loss of the institution’s most important constellation of funders. Shortly after the story broke, Slaughter said on Twitter, “This story is false. New America will issue statement shortly. We are proud of Open Markets work.” Slaughter’s longer statement emphasized that the spin-out was occasioned by Lynn’s “repeated refusal to adhere to New America’s standards of openness and institutional collegiality,” which is how educated people say, “he was an asshole.” (Neither Slaughter nor Lynn immediately replied to my request for an interview Wednesday. Nor did a representative for New America.) In the Times, Google disputed that it had anything to do with Open Markets leaving New America. If it all sounds like an inside-baseball Washington power story, that’s because it is. But that doesn’t make it unimportant. This is one way that the future of the nation’s economy is being decided. Whether Alphabet, Amazon, and others are treated as special entities, regular old companies, or monopolists is a key factor in determining what the Internet will look like in the coming years.

The story comes at a time when Alphabet’s influence, in particular, is under intense scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal used research from the Google Transparency Project, a lobbying group funded by Alphabet’s competitors to run a splashy story on Google buying “academic influence.” Journalists have noted that tech companies, after ignoring Washington for years, have been spending as much as or more on lobbying than anybody else. Hundreds of Googlers have gone into or come out of the government, too, in one of the better examples of the old “revolving door” between corporate and government work. All of which makes the undisputed facts of the case enough to tell the story. Maybe Eric Schmidt sent Anne-Marie Slaughter an email or a text message saying, “WTF?” with a link to Lynn’s post. Or even just an email with the link. But even if he didn’t, is anyone to believe that the institutional apparatus of New America would not be aware that one of its units was directly targeting the business model of a major funder and allied entity? Working with just the dumb facts of the money involved, one might imagine that Lynn’s time at New America would come to a close, sooner or later. The scale of Silicon Valley money and Washington money are so different that the introduction of the former into the latter is almost comical. You’ve got companies amassing tens of billions of dollars in cash with mechanics that are linked to particular regulatory and tax regimes. And those regimes are held up by people who measure donations in the tens or hundreds of thousands.