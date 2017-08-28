In the coming century, the burgeoning metropolis is going to have to make huge investments to ensure its future.

Texas continues to battle the ravages of Hurricane Harvey, which has dumped more than 30 inches of rain across the greater Houston area. The record-setting rains have caused devastating floods for the third straight year in the area, following the Tax Day Flood of 2016 and the Memorial Day Flood of 2015. Houston keeps flooding, but local authorities have long tried to mitigate the risks of living in the Bayou City. Houston is located inside Harris County, and after a series of floods in the 1930s, the county created a flood-control district to regionally manage the area’s flood-preparedness system. Over the years, the Harris County Flood-Control District worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to make the entire city of Houston into a hydraulic machine that can direct water into a series of bayous, canals, and reservoirs, then on into the Gulf of Mexico. There are now 2,500 miles of channels for moving water and a total of $4 billion of flood-mitigation infrastructure.

As bad as things are in Houston right now, they’d be much worse without all this infrastructure in the ground. So, to keep these mitigation measures working, the Harris County Flood Control District spends roughly $100 million per year. That sounds like a lot, but Houston is now a metropolitan powerhouse. The fourth-largest city in the country, it’s also the primary home of the nation’s oil and gas industry. The area’s real GDP is approaching half a trillion dollars a year. And consider what some other agencies spend. The South Florida Water Management District spends $664 million per year on its operations. The California Department of Water Resources, which operates the state’s dams and canals, spends more than $500 million per year on “public safety and prevention of damages.” Or compare to road-infrastructure spending: In Houston itself, the public-works budget is $2 billion this year. In California, the state spends $1.9 billion on highway maintenance alone. Infrastructure is expensive, which is one reason that even an additional $1 trillion would only be a down payment on what the United States needs to maintain its functioning basic systems. But it’s expensive because it serves the needs of whole populations. Multiply anything by 350 million (or 7 million or 1 million) and you get a pretty big number. It’s not clear that even a system with a $26 billion upgrade—or more—could have handled what Harvey brought to the area. In 2016, the Harris County Water District’s former chief estimated that $26 billion would be necessary to really harden the city against flooding. That would be done by, among other things, widening existing channels to increase the throughput of the water-moving machine.