As torrential rain continued and floods swelled in Texas this weekend, thousands of people trapped in Harvey’s path started calling 911 and other emergency lines for help. When they couldn’t get through, some started tweeting. “Please help I’m stranded with my kids I need help fast,” a user wrote to the Houston Police’s account on Twitter. “Our apartments are surrounded with water like an island we need rescue,” a woman pleaded. “Please help us she a new born,” a woman wrote above photo of a sleeping baby. Dozens of pleas like this spread across Twitter and other social-media networks on Sunday as Harvey continued its assault in southeastern Texas. Users included their street addresses, mostly in Houston, which received 25 inches of rain in the last two days. Some took to Twitter because they said they couldn’t get through to 911 and other helplines. Officials in Houston said 911 operators received more than 56,000 calls between Saturday and Sunday nights, a span of time that usually gets 8,000 calls. Emergency services received nearly 6,000 calls for high-water rescues, and more than 1,000 people have been rescued, officials said. In a tweet on Sunday, Houston Police asked anyone with a boat who can help to call the department, providing a phone number that was immediately swarmed with calls.

Social media provided stranded people with a digital megaphone that could be carried far beyond Harvey’s path. Many other users joined the digital search-and-rescue operation and retweeted the voices of the stranded, hoping to buoy their pleas in fast-moving feeds. People offered words of comfort and replied with numbers or Twitter handles for local and national emergency services. Friends and family tweeted on their loved one’s behalf. “Anyone in NE # Houston able to rescue my Aunt? Just had surgery & home filling up w/ water,” a man pleaded. Conversations between flooding victims and concerned Twitter users, some nowhere near Houston, unfolded in real-time as the victims shared updates about water rising around them. A crowdsourcing rescue effort appeared in the form of @HarveyRescue, a “remote volunteer logging requests for rescues seen on social media,” according to the account’s bio. The account started a Google spreadsheet Sunday and encouraged people to fill in requests for help. By Sunday night, they’d set up a more formal Google form, asking people for their names, phone numbers, and addresses, as well as information about the number of people and pets stranded and whether they had any urgent medical needs. The spreadsheet no longer appears to be visible to users, but on Monday morning there were about 400 requests for rescue. “Mother has 2 small kids & handicap son.” “Family w/ water pouring into home.” “One person is paralyzed.” “5-week-old baby.” About 40 were listed as “resolved.” “Please do not use the HPD social media accounts for rescue requests.” The Cajun Navy, a volunteer group that formed in response to heavy flooding in Louisiana last year, aiding victims with whatever boats they had, released a call on Facebook asking its members to head to Texas if they could. Some calls for help in Houston eventually resulted in good news. “Rescued! Thank you one and all!” one woman wrote Sunday night, after sharing an address for three stranded women in their 70s. Others continued to broadcast updates, while some fell silent.