A series of satellite images provides an expected yet still breathtaking look at the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Taken by DigitalGlobe, the primary private provider of spy-satellite imagery to the U.S. government, they add to the stockpile of data that illustrate the storm’s record-setting rainfall.
The most striking combination of images, at the top of this story, shows a piece of Simonton, Texas, completely swallowed by brown flood waters.
At times, as in the images of Wharton below, the mud from the flood reveals the underlying topology of the land, showing how the bayou might flow without human intervention.
Other images show flooding in Angleton, Brookshire, Holiday Lakes, and Rosenberg.