Okay, what the hell happened to the New York subway? It wasn’t so long ago that New Yorkers could smugly look to cities like Boston (Aww, what a darling toy train!) and Washington (Six whole lines? Adorable!) and appreciate the scope and reliability of their underground transit system. But between fare hikes, overcrowding, frequent breakdowns, mechanical failures, signal gaps, janky cars, and rickety tracks, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is facing millions of angry riders and a multibillion-dollar repair job that is likely to span decades. One of the weirdest aspects of all this is that the problems seemed to come all at once, out of nowhere. The subway was mostly fine! But, then, it was most definitely not. Subway delays have more than doubled over a five-year period. Track fires increased. “The current state of the subway system is unacceptable,” the MTA’s newly reinstated chairman, Joseph Lhota, said in a statement late last month as he outlined an emergency improvement plan. “We must rebuild confidence in the authority with a complete overhaul of the system.”

It’s not yet clear exactly what that overhaul will look like—or, crucially, how much it will cost. Initially, the MTA said it would need as much as $20 billion for systemwide maintenance and repairs. (Lhota didn’t reply to my request for an interview.) In the meantime, New Yorkers are left wondering how things got so awful. Where to begin? For one thing, there’s the old—so very, very old—infrastructure. “In fact it’s so old that the MTA can no longer buy replacement parts from the manufacturer,” James Somers wrote in a 2015 essay for The Atlantic. “It has to refurbish them itself.” The 1950s-era Brightliners, those stainless-steel C-train cars, break down constantly—every 33,000 miles on average, The New York Times recently reported. That’s compared with the average subway car, which breaks down every 400,000 miles, and the newest cars, which break down every 750,000 miles. Then there’s the signaling system that Somers wrote about. On top of being ancient and unreliable, signals are inspected far less frequently than they were a decade ago. They’re languishing despite sorely needed upgrades that could otherwise improve efficiency to accommodate the growing throngs of riders. Related Story Why New York Subway Lines Are Missing Countdown Clocks Oh yeah, the people. Here’s where we get into tipping-point territory that explains how things seemed to get so bad so quickly. There are more passengers now than there have been since the 1940s. The all-time ridership record was set in 1946, the year 2 billion passengers rode the subway. Ridership exceeded 1.7 billion last year, and broke records set in 1948. These days, overcrowding is the reason for about one-third of the system’s delays any given month, the MTA says. (Then there’s Penn Station, which is facing its own chronic failures after “decades of neglect,” as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo put it in May.)