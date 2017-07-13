Half the world’s population already lives in cities, and that number is expected to jump to 70 percent by the end of the century. To accommodate the new urban dwellers, cities will have to build higher—and that will mean doubling down on ways to transport residents from the ground up into the sky.
The medieval town of Rottweil, in rural South Germany, may seem like an odd place to contemplate the high-tech future. (The locale’s claim to fame is breeding the Rottweiler dog.) But ThyssenKrupp, an industrial company based out of Essen, managed to do so last month, at a flashy event promising to change how we design, build, and occupy tall buildings.
“For 150 years, elevators have been dominated by ropes,” says Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of ThyssenKrupp Elevator. It’s technology that by now, most of the world knows well: cables hoist a car up and down the elevator shaft, making stops along the way.
But with this promise of increasing urbanization, ThyssenKrupp sought to fill an opportunity to make tall buildings more efficient. Their new technology, known as MULTI, throws out the traditional elevator configuration in favor of a ropeless system that can move both horizontally and vertically. The conventional steel rope most elevators run on adds considerable weight to a building, and becomes more strained the taller you build, ultimately restricting a tower's overall height. By eliminating the cables—and the height restrictions that come with them—ThyssenKrupp executives brag it’s a technology that could send “an elevator up to the moon.” Indeed, it’s the stuff of Star Trek and Willy Wonka—but it could eventually make its way to a city near you.
The company unveiled a functioning MULTI system at ThyssenKrupp’s 807-foot-tall concrete test tower, which has been a proving ground for the system over the past two-and-a-half years. The result is an elevator utilizing the same magnetic technology that moves Japan’s bullet trains. In this model, elevator cars—not unlike train cars—move along magnetic tracks, uninhibited by traditional cables. Linear motors and a multiple-level brake system replace cables. Cabs are able to change direction from vertical to horizontal thanks to a rotating “exchanger.”
The revised Senate bill would keep more of Obamacare’s taxes while allowing insurers to wiggle out of its regulations. Will Republicans go for it?
The revised Senate health-care bill that Republican leaders released on Thursday morning seemingly has something for everyone—but perhaps not enough for anyone.
Seeking to quell a revolt from more than one-fifth of his conference, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to forego two significant tax cuts for the wealthy and instead pour hundreds of billions of dollars back into the proposal he released two weeks ago. There’s now $45 billion to combat opioid addiction and even more funding to help mitigate higher insurance costs for low-income people and to stabilize the individual markets. An additional $70 billion would go to states to to help drive down premiums, on top of $112 billion that was in the original proposal. McConnell’s target was senators toward the center of the Republican ranks, who represented the largest bloc of opposition to his first legislative draft.
The president's supporters say it's his opponent who benefited from foreign collusion. Are they right?
Before welcoming Donald Trump Jr. onto his show on Tuesday, Sean Hannity boiled down his defense of the president’s son to one word: Ukraine. In obsessing over whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 presidential election—and most recently whether it was ethical and legal for Trump Jr. to meet with a Russian lawyer in the hope of obtaining damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Kremlin—Democrats and journalists “have completely ignored an example of actual election interference,” the Fox News host fumed.
A Democratic National Committee “operative and Ukrainian government officials tried to aid and assist Hillary Clinton and damage Donald Trump,” Hannity said, and the fact that nobody is talking about it demonstrates that the media is hysterical about Russia, hypocritical in its outrage, and hopelessly in the tank for the Democrats. The Ukraine rebuttal has been ricocheting across right-wingmedia in recent days, advanced by Trump aides such as Sebastian Gorka and Sarah Sanders and commentators like Rush Limbaugh and Kayleigh McEnany.
Alright, maybe that isn’t surprising. But there is one startling result in the survey: a sharp decline in conservative impressions of universities.
Most of the results are about what one would expect. Churches and religious organizations are popular, though more popular with Republicans and Republican-leaning voters than their Democratic counterparts. Banks are somewhere in the middle. Neither group likes the national news media, though the Democrats are more favorable. (We get it, you don’t like us.) It used to be that colleges and universities were another one of those institutions that could generate at least theoretical goodwill on both sides of the aisle.
The aging infrastructure was already terrible. Overcrowding made things much, much worse.
Okay, what the hell happened to the New York subway?
It wasn’t so long ago that New Yorkers could smugly look to cities like Boston (Aww, what a darling toy train!) and Washington (Six whole lines? Adorable!) and appreciate the scope and reliability of their underground transit system.
But between fare hikes, overcrowding, frequent breakdowns, mechanical failures, signal gaps, janky cars, and rickety tracks, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is facing millions of angry riders and a multibillion-dollar repair job that is likely to span decades.
One of the weirdest aspects of all this is that the problems seemed to come all at once, out of nowhere. The subway was mostly fine! But, then, it was most definitely not.
They join an elite group of animals that includes great apes, but not monkeys or 3-year-old human children.
When you’re a scientist who studies birds as inquisitive and intelligent as ravens, doing experiments is easy. “If they find the task interesting enough, they all line up, and almost fight over who gets to take part in the study,” says Mathias Osvath from Lund University, who keeps 16 of the birds on his farm. As we talk on the phone, I can hear them cawing in the background.
For years, Osvath has been trying to work out if animals have foresight—if species other than humans can plan for the future. And his latest experiments suggest that ravens can. Based on their previous experiences, the birds will select tools that can help them solve a puzzle in the future, or pick up tokens that they can later use to barter for food with human experimenters. And that, Osvath says, puts them “on par with apes.”
The singer and rapper who once expressed a desire to be a cowboy now just wants to be a senator, baby.
Kid Rock claims he is running for United States Senate. While I am skeptical—
OK, go ahead and get those jokes out. I’ll wait.
Are you good now? Those name jokes are not as funny or original as you think.
—anyway, while I am skeptical that we see a Senator Rock, or even a nominee Rock, in the near future, it’s also not entirely crazy to think that a run for office by Robert James Richtie could be, uh, “So Hott.”
There are many questions to be answered about Rock’s trial balloon. He has been rumored, semi-jokingly, as a candidate for the Senate race in 2018 in his home state of Michigan. He’s now launched a website, and on Thursday tweeted this:
A needless assault on two Minneapolis emotional-support pets is the latest demonstration of a persistent problem in law enforcement.
Last Saturday night, two children accidentally triggered a burglar alarm when returning to their Minneapolis house. Minutes later, a security company deactivated the alarm. Roughly 20 minutes after that, two Minneapolis police officers showed up; one of them chose to go around back and scale a backyard fence to look around. The police officer’s report relates what happened next this way: “Two large size pitbulls charged at officer. Officer dispatched the two dogs, causing them to run back into the residence.”
This is what really happened:
The police officer shot a dog that was approaching him while wagging its tail in a friendly manner—a dog that does not, in fact, appear to have been “charging” him. Then he stood his ground and shot another dog. If a non-cop were caught on camera shooting two dogs who approached in a park in the same manner, there is little doubt that they would find themselves charged with a crime, even if they possessed the gun legally and claimed self-defense. “Ciroc was shot in the jaw, Rocko in the side, face and shoulder,” the Minneapolis Star-Tribute reported. The animals survived after emergency care.
Personality tests have captivated people for decades, but their newfound popularity online makes them dangerous.
I am the Danube River.
My spirit is sparkling and swift. I yearn for new experiences and deep connections with people. I’m adaptable, but to a fault; I rarely see danger ahead. I’m capable of infidelity without much remorse. I’m also great at ceramics.
So says Meet Yourself As You Really Are, the oldest, longest, and WTF-est personality quiz I’ve taken. Published in 1936, Meet Yourself is a 336-page home-psychoanalysis test that promises to “‘X-ray’ the reader’s fundamental character.” It does so with an interminable line of questions both probing and random. Are your parents dead? Have you ever had the sensation of standing outside your own body? Do Mickey Mouse cartoons freak you out? What do you think of unskimmed milk?
The same qualities that made Donald Trump Jr. his father’s political heir may have put him at the center of the latest scandal.
Many years ago, when his eldest son was still a boy, Donald Trump was interviewed by Barbara Walters, along with his family. Which child, she asked the real-estate mogul, did he consider the troublemaker in the family?
Trump didn’t hesitate for a moment. “Don,” he shot back, according to the story Don himself—Donald Trump Jr., now a 39-year-old businessman—loves to tell. Don Jr. told me the story with a grin when I interviewed him for a profile last year. “I was the wild one of the three,” he said of his siblings. “I always made good grades and did well, but I had a lot of fun.”
Brash, strong-willed, risk-taking: These qualities made Don Jr. the most visible of the Trump children during the campaign. But this week’s revelations—the June 2016 email exchange, published Tuesday, in which Don, presented with potential campaign assistance from a supportive Russian government, replied, “I love it”—cast those same qualities in a different light. Once again, Don Jr. is his father’s troublemaker, but this time the trouble is much more than fun and games.
Whichever company’s vision wins out will shape the future of the economy.
While lots of attention is directed toward identifying the next great start-up, the defining tech-industry story of the last decade has been the rise of Apple and Google. In terms of wealth creation, there is no comparison. Eight years ago, neither one of them was even in the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, and their combined market value was less than $300 billion. Now, Apple and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) have become the two most valuable companies, with a combined market capitalization of over $1.3 trillion. And increasingly, these two behemoths are starting to collide in various markets, from smartphones to home-audio devices to, according to speculation, automobiles.