Nothing like a presidential scandal to turn something utterly mundane into a national obsession. But here we are, once again, talking about emails. The emails. Oh, the emails! During the 2016 presidential campaign, email became a symbol of Hillary Clinton’s alleged corruption. Clinton’s aides wiped about 33,000 emails from a private server she used during her time as secretary of state, and Donald Trump made the deletions a cornerstone of his campaign against her. “How can anyone vote for Hillary when she careless with emails that jeopardize our security,” he tweeted in September 2015. “She is not to be trusted.” Then, in June 2016: “How can Hillary run the economy when she can't even send emails without putting entire nation at risk?” And also: “One of the reasons Hillary hid her emails was so the public wouldn't see how she got rich- selling out America.” A year later, in July 2016: “If Russia or any other country or person has Hillary Clinton's 33,000 illegally deleted emails, perhaps they should share them with the FBI!”

That last one still raises an eyebrow. Especially today. What the American people didn’t know at the time, and what we know now, is that Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., had been doing some scandalous emailing of his own related to Russia. On June 3, 2016, Trump Jr. received an email from Rob Goldstone, a Trump associate, former tabloid reporter, and entertainment publicist. Goldstone promised information that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” The New York Times on Tuesday first reported the contents of the email exchange, which Trump Jr. also released on Twitter. “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” Goldstone had written. Trump Jr. replied: “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.” (You can read a transcript of the entire exchange here.) Related Story The Triumph of Email In an earlier era, this sort of exchange might have taken place over the phone, or via telegram, or, you know, face to face. So it makes sense that the scandal of the moment is tied to a ubiquitous form of communication. Especially when that form of communication is so easily forwarded, or copied, or hacked. Given that it was the utter carelessness that Donald Trump seemed to find most offensive about Clinton’s use of a private server, one can only imagine the conversation he’s having with his son today. This scandal isn’t really about email, after all, it’s about how Trump Jr. used it.