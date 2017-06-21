Investors forced the brash executive’s resignation for the good of the company—but what does that mean for its future?

It came down to money, in the end. Investors backing Uber decided it wasn’t enough that Travis Kalanick announced last week he would take an indefinite leave from his position at the helm of the scandal-plagued company. He had to go. Now. This was an “outright rebellion” by shareholders, says Mike Isaac, The New York Times reporter who first reported Kalanick’s surprise ouster overnight. On one hand, it all seemed to have happened rather quickly: Investors delivered a letter to Kalanick while he was on business in Chicago on Tuesday, insisting he step down. Kalanick then spoke with investors and at least one Uber board member, the Times reported, and agreed to resign. (Uber didn’t immediately respond to The Atlantic’s request for comment early Wednesday.) Viewed another way, Kalanick’s departure was a long, long time coming. Uber has been beset by scandals for most of the year, including a boycott campaign from users, explosive allegations of sexual harassment by a former Uber engineer, a leaked video showing Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver, a federal lawsuit alleging Uber stole a competitors’s design secrets—and those aren’t even all of the big ones. More than once, one unfavorable story about Uber was still prominently in the news when the next PR nightmare materialized.

To onlookers without any stake in the company, Uber’s troubles have been so pronounced as to seem, at times, darkly funny. (“Getting Out Ahead Of This One: Uber Has Apologized In Advance If Anyone Finds Out About Something Called ‘Project Judas,’” said a joke-headline from the satirical website Clickhole, a sister site to The Onion.) In recent weeks, so many of Uber’s senior leaders had either resigned or been fired that, as one mock-suggested on Twitter, a company focused on self-driving cars had become driverless itself. Susan Fowler, the engineer who wrote the explosive blog post about Uber’s toxic culture in February, joked about the possibility of a Hollywood adaptation of the mess: “I would just like to say, just for the record, that I would like to be played by Jennifer Lawrence.” But the serious questions always came back to Kalanick. It began to seem there was no breaking point. How long could one man remain in charge of a company that seemed to be so badly flailing? And, crucially, what was the public-relations fire-swamp doing to Uber’s $70 billion valuation? Kalanick’s ouster—and the paradox of how it seems both sudden and drawn out—is a reflection of the forces that rule Silicon Valley. Namely, money, money, and more money. (“Cash flows before bros,” as the tech news site Pando put it last week.) It was ultimately concerns over the bottom line—not merely the toxic culture, or Kalanick’s trademark hubris, or explosive allegations of sexual harassment, or revelations about Uber’s secret software to evade of law enforcement—that forced Kalanick out. Well, out of his job as CEO, that is. He’ll still be on Uber’s board of directors, and he will retain his control of a majority of Uber’s voting shares.