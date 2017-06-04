On a recent Thursday, I waited for an email that was supposed to contain every personal detail the internet knows about me. The message would be from online data broker—a company that collects and sells information that many people would hope is private. This includes browsing history, online purchases, and any information about you that’s publicly available: property records, court cases, marital status, social-media connections, and more. Facebook collaborates with data brokers for targeting advertisements. In some states, the Department of Motor Vehicles, among other agencies, sells information to brokers. Brick-and-mortar stores do, too. As I refreshed my inbox, I listened to garbage trucks outside my window begin to make their evening rounds through Taipei’s Beitou District. I work remotely, so I’ve opted to travel from city to city for the past 11 months, exploring the Canary Islands, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Israel, Vietnam, South Korea, and Taiwan, all while editing books and answering emails. The internet has been my most permanent residence, both my office and the nexus of my social life. I generate data all day as I make money, stay in touch with friends, and order e-books to read in my spare time.

In the time I’ve been away, Congress has repealed protections that would have blocked internet providers like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon from sharing browsing data with other companies. It’s unlikely that these legislative changes will have a significant effect on the relationship between data brokers and internet-service providers, but they do bring concerns about privacy to the fore, even more than usual. And when the news first broke, it caused a lot of confusion about just how much data companies will one day be able to collect and just how far people need go to protect themselves. I thought opening my data would be like looking in a mirror ... Instead, it was like seeing an expressionist painting of myself. It all sounded scary enough that I wondered what would come up if I bought data about myself from a data broker. With a quick Google search, I found a company that promised to detail net worth, age, zip code, and education, among other personal information. All I had to do was upload a text file of the email addresses of people whose info I wanted (in this case, just my own) and pay a $50 fee. The whole endeavor gave me pause. It seemed like I was about to do something that violated the company’s lengthy terms of service. Then there was the queasiness about the data itself: Did I really want to know? The report arrived in my inbox a matter of hours later with an accompanied missive trumpeting, “Wow! That was easy.” Yes. I never had to talk to a customer service representative nor identify myself. It was just like any other transaction. My misgivings gave way to glee. A strong Christmas morning vibe overtook me. Would I find something I didn’t know? There was a part of me that genuinely believed the internet knew me best: Maybe I’d discover a pattern in my life that could point toward the future—a palm reading constructed from metadata.