The newspaper is getting bombarded by spam accounts, but it’s not clear why federal investigators might be involved.

Something peculiar is happening on USA Today’s Facebook page. Look closely, and you may notice the clues. A Facebook status update that’s pure gibberish, but still gets thousands of likes from other accounts, is one hint that something may be amiss. This was one of the things digital security experts found as they were investigating strange web activity related to USA Today on Facebook. “It was literally just ‘13459u2 34ltijsre’ and then it had 4,000 ‘likes’ because there were 4,000 fake accounts and they were all liking each other,” Dan Nadir, a vice president at the security company Proofpoint told USA Today. Reporters for the Gannett-owned newspaper revealed Gannett has requested an FBI probe in response to a flood of activity on its Facebook page from fake Facebook accounts. A good first question to ask about all this is: But why involve the FBI? It’s not as though intelligence agencies are disinterested in social-media scams. Quite the opposite. A declassified U.S. Director of National Intelligence report published in January describes in some detail how the Kremlin ordered and carried out a secret campaign on Facebook to sway public opinion in the United States.

But in the case of bots flocking to USA Today’s Facebook page, a spokesperson from the FBI told me it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation, and refused to provide any further information. Gannett has, thus far, declined to comment. And Facebook said it couldn’t comment on USA Today’s decision to involve law enforcement. Further, a spokesperson for the social giant declined to say whether law enforcement officials had even requested any data related to the incident, or whether—if such data even exists—it would comply with potential requests. All that Facebook would say is that it was working on disrupting an ongoing spam campaign—one involving “a pattern of liking and interacting primarily with publisher Pages, with the apparent intent of eventually making friend connections and sending spam,” Shabnam Shaik, a technical program manager at Facebook, said in a statement provided by a Facebook spokesperson. Which raises the question of bot motivations more broadly: Even when it’s obvious that bots are present, it can be hard to tell what they’re up to. Some bots show up to collect people’s personal information. Others simply want to share malicious links. Still others exist to spread misinformation. When Facebook went on a bot-purging spree last month, most publishers saw a small dip in fans—less than 3 percent, Facebook said at the time. But USA Today was, for some reason, absolutely blindsided by the purge. Some 6 million accounts that had previously liked the USA Today Facebook Page vanished overnight, suggesting that the newspaper was, perhaps, the main target of some larger bot-laden scam.