Thinking about what technological innovation has done to journalism in the past two decades can be a dizzying experience. People have more data, better maps, prettier visualizations, more push notifications, faster fact-checking, and so on. Yet there is a unifying feature behind all of these innovations, and it has to do with the role of media and the public in a democracy. The news media, the argument goes, must provide the rationally-minded members of the public with enough information for them to see a clear and accurate picture of the world, and then become deliberative citizens. In that regard, technology could help news reports to be more accurate, data-driven, timely, fact-checked, with rich multimedia embellishment. Technologically-enhanced journalism was supposed to become better at conveying the complexities of our reality to the public. Why, then, instead of an enlightened citizenry, did we then find ourselves facing a horde of hateful trolls, hysterical fake news outlets, a news agenda led by Russian hackers, and a never-ending spiral of conspiracy theories?

Maybe something was lost along the way. One of the fundamental problems with that vision of the role of media in democracy—that only imagines media as neutral transmitters of information on which the public then rationally deliberates—is that it might not be enough for the news media to hold a mirror that seek to reflect reality as accurately as possible. A democratic public only emerges when its members feel concerned with something, and therefore become a public that cares. Here, the public is not an aggregate of rational individuals, but a community that realizes that it is affected by some issues. And to be affected, to be concerned, one has to have some kind of experience or sensation. Journalism, then, should also pay attention to what we could call "sensationalism." Not in its derogatory meaning of exaggerating facts and events in an inaccurate way, but rather that our senses and perceptions, our sensations, inform knowledge in the most basic and important ways. Among the technological innovations of the last decade, there's a discrete yet enduring format that may fulfill such an alternative, "sensational" vision of the role of media in democracy: podcasts. Of course, there is a wide variety of podcasts styles and tones, but with their conversational color and their immersion in sound and atmospheres, they have the potential to make you feel things. Podcasts bring you to places you've never been, they give you the impression of sharing an animated kitchen-table banter (or a loud bar argument) with a couple of friends. In that regard, podcasts are a "sensational" medium, a quality that may explain why millions of listeners tune in regularly and listen to long-form episodes that defy all common-sense knowledge about the shortness of our attention span.

Read more One of my current favorites is Reply All, a Gimlet Media podcast that explores internet culture. Its hosts produce silly and fascinating episodes about, among many other curiosities, videos of rats eating a slice of pizza in the New York subway. But, springing from the same wide-eyed wonder about anything that pops-up from the weird corners of the internet, they also regularly bring about smart and honest reporting about phenomena that shine a vivid light on the current political landscape.